ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Post Roe, women in America are right to be concerned about digital surveillance – and it’s not just period-tracking apps

By Become an author
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HbkFs_0gO3w2Mo00

The reversal of Roe v. Wade by the American Supreme court last week is a watershed moment in American politics. The ruling withdraws constitutional protections for abortion rights and sends the issue to the states, around half of which are expected to ban abortions.

Unlike the last time abortion was illegal in the United States, almost half a century ago, we now live in an era of pervasive digital surveillance enabled by the internet and mobile phones. Digital data may well be used to identify, track, and incriminate women who seek abortion.

Over the past 20 years or so, large tech companies, mobile app operators, data brokers, and online ad companies have built a comprehensive system to collect, analyse, and share huge amounts of data. Companies can follow our every movement, profile our behaviour, and snoop on our emotions.

Until now, this system has mostly been used to sell us things. But following last week’s ruling, many are concerned that personal data could be used to surveil pregnancies, shared with law enforcement agencies, or sold to vigilantes.

Data everywhere

There are various sources of data that could be used to identify, track, and prosecute women who are suspected of seeking an abortion.

Google routinely shares private user information with law enforcement agencies, even without a warrant. This includes search terms, which could be used as evidence by law enforcement agencies investigating or prosecuting abortion-related cases.

Online surveillance can also include location data. American police already use location data from mobile devices to collect evidence against suspected criminals.

What’s more, many mobile apps track your location and share it with data brokers. The brokers then sell the data on to a myriad of unknown third parties, including law enforcement agencies. This happens even when people have opted out of location data collection.

The same technology could be used to track women’s movements, and report when they went near an abortion facility or travelled to a different state where abortions are legal.

Social media

Social media activity, and data collected by social media platforms, can also be used to infer whether someone may be pregnant or is interested in getting an abortion.

A recent investigation showed hundreds of “crisis pregnancy centres” – quasi-healthcare clinics that aim to dissuade women from having abortions – around the US shared website visitor information with Facebook. In some cases, this revealed people’s names and addresses, as well as whether a woman was considering an abortion.

The investigation also showed anti-abortion organisations were able to get access to some of this information. If abortion is made a crime, this information could be used against women in legal proceedings.

Period trackers

Data from fertility and health apps could also be used to identify and track women who are suspected of seeking abortion. These apps record highly private information including menstruation cycles, sexual activity, and hormonal treatments.

However, many of these apps share unencrypted sensitive information with data brokers and ad companies without users’ knowledge or consent.

With the end of institutional protections for abortions, many worry that data from such applications could be used as evidence against women in legal proceedings.

A unique moment for democracies

Following last week’s ruling, there have been calls for women to delete fertility and period tracking apps, switch off location tracking on their phones, or even use “burner phones”.

However, such piecemeal individual efforts are likely to be ineffective or impractical. The digital surveillance apparatus is too vast for us to effectively evade it.

Billions of webpages contain trackers that collect detailed data. More than 6.5 billion phones globally can be easily repurposed as sophisticated surveillance tools. It is becoming increasingly difficult to avoid the gaze of cameras whose images can be stored in biometric databases and algorithmically identified and analyzed.

What is worse, these data are collected, stored, and traded in ways we don’t understand very well, with only minimal rules and regulations.

Privacy advocates and researchers have been warning us for years of the destructive potential of the digital surveillance apparatus.

Critics have often noted how this system could bolster and embolden totalitarian regimes, such as in China. Surveillance in Western countries, like the US, has been seen as less of a problem because it was focused on commerce.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade is an era-defining moment because of its significance for women’s reproductive rights. It may also define the era in another way: we may see the existing digital surveillance system routinely used to criminalise individual citizens.

Not too late for better privacy rules

Much of the existing legislation is out of step with current technologies and in need of reform, not only in the US but also in Australia.

What would new rules look like? To rein in digital surveillance, they would

  • strictly limit the collection, storage, sharing, and recombination of digital data
  • tightly regulate the use of facial recognition technologies
  • require digital platforms, websites, and mobile apps to provide users with easy and genuine non-tracking options, and
  • require companies to offer true end-to-end encryption to protect user data.

We are on the cusp of an era where digital surveillance is used at scale against ordinary citizens. Huge changes are required, not only to protect women’s reproductive choice but also to protect everybody’s privacy and freedom from undue surveillance.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
komando.com

Want a cut of a $90M Facebook class-action lawsuit? Submit a claim now

Social media giant Facebook is no stranger to controversy. Earlier this year, parent company Meta settled a seven-year class-action suit for allegedly collecting and storing the biometric data of users without their consent. Facebook users in Illinois went to court, stating that Tag Suggestions and other facial recognition features violated...
INTERNET
Andrei Tapalaga

Artificial Intelligence Invented Its Own Secret Language

The automatic or self-development of artificial intelligence (AI) has been speculated since the term started to be commonly used within the tech industry. A new generation of AI named DALL-E 2 has been identified by tech experts to have developed its own secret language or better-said vocabulary to create digital intellectual property.
Vice

No Big Deal, but It Looks Like Facebook Is Giving Up On Election Misinformation

Back in 2018, Mark Zuckerberg claimed he cared about making sure Facebook wasn’t used to undermine democracy. “The most important thing I care about right now is making sure no one interferes in the various 2018 elections around the world,” the Facebook CEO said during a marathon five-hour testimony to Congress in April of that year, where he was grilled about how the Kremlin weaponized Facebook during the 2016 election to spread disinformation and chaos.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Smartphone App#United States#Roe V Wade#American#Digital
Vice

We Asked an AI to Draw a Self-Portrait

DALL-E, the AI system that generates images from text prompts, has captured the internet’s imagination over the past few months. Literally. Created by OpenAI, DALL-E is the latest in a series of tools that seem to tap into the internet’s subconscious, using massive datasets of text and images to parse and reproduce human language with uncanny accuracy. The system uses a machine learning model with billions of individual parameters to illustrate whatever phrases you feed into it, resulting in bizarre and often shockingly realistic renderings—though oftentimes with predictably racist and sexist tropes.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Salon

Former marketing executives launch campaign to keep Fox News from "fueling next insurrection"

An organization called Check My Ads has launched a campaign in an effort to restrict Fox News ad revenue to prevent them from "working overtime to fuel the next insurrection." The organization, which is run by two former marketing executives, has already collected over 40,000 signatures from people backing their efforts in just five days, according to The Guardian, and the goal is to get ad exchanges to drop the news site.
Fortune

Google’s suspended ‘sentient’ AI engineer corrects the record: He didn’t hire an attorney for the chatbot, he just made introductions — the chatbot hired the lawyer

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Google engineer who said that a chatbot achieved sentience has now said that the same AI asked him to find an attorney. Earlier this month, Google placed Blake Lemoine...
INTERNET
The US Sun

What does Pu mean on Snapchat?

EVER spotted someone using the phrase "pu" on Snapchat and wondered what it means? You're not the only one. Here's a look at one of the most popular acronyms used on social media today. What does pu mean?. The term "pu" is an acronym for "pop up". It is commonly...
CELL PHONES
TheConversationAU

We need to brace for a tsunami of long COVID. But we're not quite sure the best way to treat it

Australia’s Omicron wave earlier this year was much larger than we thought, recent research has confirmed. We also heard Health Minister Mark Butler acknowledge Australia can expect a “very big wave” of people with long COVID over the next few years. Doctors and researchers have been warning about the growing threat of long COVID, as restrictions ease and case numbers climb. So we need to take an urgent look at how we manage and treat it. Read more: We calculated the impact of 'long COVID' as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘This breaches every principle of human research ethics’: A YouTuber trained an A.I. bot on toxic 4Chan posts then let it loose — and experts aren’t happy

A YouTuber created an A.I. bot based on often noxious discussions from notorious online forum 4Chan and then let it run free and chat with the users on the site. Yannic Kilcher, a machine learning expert, trained the bot to read through 134.5 million posts across three and half years of data from 4Chan’s infamous /pol/ board—short for “politically incorrect,” a hub for conspiracy theories, racism, and sexism.
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy