Finland, Sweden on verge of joining NATO after Turkey drops opposition; Ukraine to dominate summit in Spain

MADRID – Turkey dropped its opposition to Finland and Sweden joining NATO on Tuesday, eliminating the final major obstacle to the two Nordic nations becoming a member of the world's largest military alliance.

Finland's and Sweden's decision to join NATO represents a crucial strategic victory for the West and a serious blow to Russian President Putin, who had calculated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine would rupture the alliance, analysts say.

Top-level officials between the three countries struck a deal shortly after President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders arrived in Spain for a three-day summit that will determine the course of the alliance for years.

Upon hearing the news, Biden blessed the agreement.

"Finland and Sweden are strong democracies with highly capable militaries," he said in a statement. "Their membership will strengthen NATO’s collective security and benefit the entire Transatlantic Alliance."

What's next?

All 30 NATO countries still must formally approve Finland’s and Sweden’s membership applications.

The process can take up to a year and a half, but NATO officials are pushing to fast-track the approval and complete it in six months.

US commits $2.7 billion more for global food security

The Biden administration announced it will commit $2.76 billion in additional U.S. aid to combat a global food crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine as part of $4.5 billion overall from Group of Seven nations for that cause.

Members of the G-7, in a joint statement, pledged to "spare no effort" to increase global food and nutrition security and to protect the most vulnerable.

Leaders called on Russia to end its blockade of Black Sea ports in Ukraine, destruction of grain silos, terminals and other agriculture and transportation infrastructure, and other activities that impede Ukraine from exporting grain.

"These can only be assessed as a geopolitically motivated attack on global food security," the statement said.

The aid will support efforts in more than 47 countries and regional organizations to address needs as Russia blocks the export of grain from Ukraine, a major wheat producer for countries in northern Africa and parts of Asia .

Prolonged droughts have also crippled the region. As many as 20 million people in the Horn of Africa – which includes Somalia and Ethiopia, among other African nations in the northeast of the continent – could face starvation by the end of the year, according to the White House.

The White House said the bulk of U.S. funds – $2 billion – will go toward emergency interventions to save lives and the remaining $760 million will support sustainable near-term food assistance in vulnerable countries.

The Biden administration has said it welcomes Turkey's efforts to broker an agreement between Russian and Ukraine to facilitate the export of grain.

The latest at the G-7 and NATO:

Final thoughts: Biden met privately with the UK's Boris Johnson and Germany's Olaf Scholz on Tuesday morning at the G-7 summit site. He left shortly afterward, skipping the summit's final session.

Biden met privately with the UK's Boris Johnson and Germany's Olaf Scholz on Tuesday morning at the G-7 summit site. He left shortly afterward, skipping the summit's final session. Leaving so soon? Biden's spokeswoman said his early departure was due to the weather. She declined to elaborate.

Biden's spokeswoman said his early departure was due to the weather. She declined to elaborate. G-7's final message: The G-7 concluded the summit vowing to "continue to impose severe and immediate economic costs on President's Putin's regime" for Russia's war in Ukraine. Leaders also said their nations are "stepping up our efforts" to counter effects on global energy and food security.

The G-7 concluded the summit vowing to "continue to impose severe and immediate economic costs on President's Putin's regime" for Russia's war in Ukraine. Leaders also said their nations are "stepping up our efforts" to counter effects on global energy and food security. A price cap on Russian oil? G-7 nations confirmed they are considering a cap on the price for countries to pay for Russian oil in an effort to bring down prices at the gas pump and provide greater stability to energy markets.

G-7 nations confirmed they are considering a cap on the price for countries to pay for Russian oil in an effort to bring down prices at the gas pump and provide greater stability to energy markets. Onward to Madrid: G-7 leaders are heading to Spain to attend the NATO summit, which begins on Tuesday and ends on Thursday.

G-7 leaders are heading to Spain to attend the NATO summit, which begins on Tuesday and ends on Thursday. Bringing a +1: Japan is not part of the NATO alliance, but Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take part in the summit after leaving the G-7.

Japan is not part of the NATO alliance, but Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take part in the summit after leaving the G-7. Extra guests: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are also attending.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are also attending. Why it matters: Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. have formed a separate strategic alliance known as the Quad that is working together to dilute China's influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. have formed a separate strategic alliance known as the Quad that is working together to dilute China's influence in the Indo-Pacific. Future of the war effort: NATO allies must determine how much heavy artillery support they want to provide Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

NATO allies must determine how much heavy artillery support they want to provide Ukraine in the fight against Russia. Zelenskyy's argument: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told G-7 leaders that his military needs more equipment. He'll make a similar argument at the NATO summit, which he'll appear at via video link.

What's ahead at NATO?

Biden traded the mountains of Bavaria for the industrial Spanish capital of Madrid on Tuesday as he shifted his focus from economic problems stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the United States' military alliances.

NATO allies will discuss what they are calling a strategic concept in Madrid that will shape the next 10 years of the group's priorities.

Biden will argue it is in their collective national security interests to check Russian aggression and anticompetitive Chinese trade practices. But will anyone be listening back home?

Americans have been focused since last week on the Supreme Court's controversial abortion rights ruling in the wake of the court's reversal of Roe – and now the bombshell testimony of White House aide Cassidy Huchinson during the surprise Jan. 6 committee meeting.

What they are saying

G-7 nations have not found a solution for getting grain out of Ukraine more speedily. Asked about the problem by reporters, Johnson said: "We're working on it."

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stressed that "Ukraine will be top of mind" at the NATO summit, with Russian on the attack.

