(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette/Somerset) says he will remove his name from the November ballot and retire after being charged with Driving Under the Influence. According to court records, Dowling was charged with two counts of DUI and multiple traffic violations connected to the June 4 crash in Fayette County. Charges were […]

FAYETTE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO