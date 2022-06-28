ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, TX

PHOTO FEATURE: Mustang Read & Roll aids West Orange-Stark Elementary library

By Orange Leader
Orange Leader
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mustang Read & Roll visited Stampede camps at West...

www.orangeleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Orange Leader

PHOTO GALLERY — Orange turns out to celebrate Jim Wolf’s retirement

Jim Wolf received the key to the city from Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. this week at the Orange Public Library during a retirement party. Many coworkers and friends celebrated Wolf’s 23 years as Director of Public Works. “It was a hard decision, but based on what my family...
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

Check out schedules, details for free July 4th events in Port Arthur, Nederland

Free local Fourth of July celebrations — one in Port Arthur and one in Nederland — are offering patriotic fun for area families next week. Port Arthur’s celebration is hosted by Lamar State College Port Arthur, the City of Port Arthur and Motiva Enterprises; and is set for 6-9 p.m. Monday at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center, 1800 Lakeshore Drive.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Orange Leader

Meet Nellie. She is ready for adoption.

WEST ORANGE — Meet Nellie….she is around 1 year old, super playful and dreams of having a home and family of her own. She also walks well on a leash. Please consider fostering or adopting sweet Nellie Girl. For more information, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at...
WEST ORANGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Orange, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
West Orange, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Orange Leader

Community group donates land to benefit Museum of the Gulf Coast

As a service organization that aims to donate funds to a multitude of non-profits, the Port Arthur Evening Sertoma Club could have sold two unused lots in downtown to help fund their various projects. But instead, board members unanimously voted recently to donate the land to the neighboring Museum of...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Donny Lee to leave Buna ISD

KJAS News learned late Monday that Buna ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee will soon be leaving Buna to take a new job as the Superintendent at Wichita Falls ISD. Meanwhile, Buna ISD School Board President Brent Stark and the rest of the board will begin the task of searching for a new superintendent. There’s no word on who the board will possibly appoint as an interim superintendent.
BUNA, TX
Orange Leader

Dixie L. Sims

Dixie L. Sims passed away June 26, 2022, in West Orange, Texas. Mrs. Sims was born January 27, 1955 in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania to Robert and Ethel Miller Woolsey. She was a cashier for Walmart for many years. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Kenneth Sims Jr., sisters...
WEST ORANGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Aids#Stampede#The Mustang Read Roll
kjas.com

Local counties and parishes initiate bans on burning

As the amount of moisture in vegetation continues to decline some local leaders have called for bans on all outdoor burning in an attempt to prevent fire. Bans on all outdoor burning are now in place in Tyler, Angelina and Orange Counties here in East Texas and also in Vernon Parish in Louisiana.
VERNON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
kolomkobir.com

Batson native Coy Melancon takes home INSP ‘Ultimate Cowboy’ title

For the past 10 weeks, Batson native Coy Melancon has been battling it out against 13 other cowboys to earn the coveted title of “Ultimate Cowboy” on INSP’s Ultimate Cowboy Showdown. Melancon, 28, earned bragging rights, a shiny new belt buckle and a herd of cattle worth...
BATSON, TX
KPLC TV

LCFD works house fire on Kirby St.

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department has controlled a house fire at 1015 Kirby Street, near the intersection with Bank Street Sunday evening. The house was empty at the time, and neighbors reported the fire. No injuries have been reported. The fire was caused by a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLTV

‘Suspicious’ fire destroys 2 Newton County homes

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A “suspicious” fire in Newton County destroyed two houses late Monday night, according to a post on the Newton Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page. Newton VFD firefighters respond to a structure fire that had spread to another structure at about 10:09 Monday. The...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
therecordlive.com

County sticks Feds with high food tab

Things would really suck the breath out of you if Orange County suffers another storm like Hurricane Harvey. But first responders and others working out of the Emergency Operations Center at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center aren't likely to complain about the eats. County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy