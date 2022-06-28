PHOTO FEATURE: Mustang Read & Roll aids West Orange-Stark Elementary library

Jim Wolf received the key to the city from Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. this week at the Orange Public Library during a retirement party. Many coworkers and friends celebrated Wolf’s 23 years as Director of Public Works. “It was a hard decision, but based on what my family...
Bridge City High School wrapped up Theater Camp last week with a rendition of Macbeth. “We were proud of the enthusiasm, and the Bridge City Theater Department’s future looks very bright,” a school statement read.
Free local Fourth of July celebrations — one in Port Arthur and one in Nederland — are offering patriotic fun for area families next week. Port Arthur’s celebration is hosted by Lamar State College Port Arthur, the City of Port Arthur and Motiva Enterprises; and is set for 6-9 p.m. Monday at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center, 1800 Lakeshore Drive.
WEST ORANGE — Meet Nellie….she is around 1 year old, super playful and dreams of having a home and family of her own. She also walks well on a leash. Please consider fostering or adopting sweet Nellie Girl. For more information, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at...
Pastor Harland Strother will usher in a new era at Cowboy Church of Orange County when he takes up the reins Friday (July 1). Strother’s “Faith Walk” style of ministry encourages believers to kick up a little dust while keeping in mind that working for God’s glory is never about “I,” it’s about HIM.
As a service organization that aims to donate funds to a multitude of non-profits, the Port Arthur Evening Sertoma Club could have sold two unused lots in downtown to help fund their various projects. But instead, board members unanimously voted recently to donate the land to the neighboring Museum of...
KJAS News learned late Monday that Buna ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee will soon be leaving Buna to take a new job as the Superintendent at Wichita Falls ISD. Meanwhile, Buna ISD School Board President Brent Stark and the rest of the board will begin the task of searching for a new superintendent. There’s no word on who the board will possibly appoint as an interim superintendent.
Dixie L. Sims passed away June 26, 2022, in West Orange, Texas. Mrs. Sims was born January 27, 1955 in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania to Robert and Ethel Miller Woolsey. She was a cashier for Walmart for many years. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Kenneth Sims Jr., sisters...
Two upcoming community meetings — one in Port Arthur and one in Bridge City — have been scheduled for July regarding a planned 37-mile long pipeline from Nederland to the Gulf off the coast of Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The Save Sabine Lake coalition will meet at 7 p.m....
Mike Laird has worked in the Nederland Independent School District for decades. He most recently served as assistant superintendent for personnel & auxiliary services. The title is almost secondary, his colleagues say, for a man known for helping who will be dearly missed. “People like Mr. Laird don’t come along...
As the amount of moisture in vegetation continues to decline some local leaders have called for bans on all outdoor burning in an attempt to prevent fire. Bans on all outdoor burning are now in place in Tyler, Angelina and Orange Counties here in East Texas and also in Vernon Parish in Louisiana.
I ran across this Facebook post by a lady that rented out an Air Bnb to a customer. That is about as normal of a statement you will read from here on out. The rest sounds like some sort of summer movie as it unfolds. Over the weekend, the owner,...
Bad storms moved through Lake Charles yesterday evening causing damage all over the city. We reported earlier that someone went a videoed the aftermath of the damage the storms caused to the Courtyard by Marriott on L'Auberge Blvd. It ripped siding off the side of the hotel and also caused...
Big storms came through Lake Charles early Sunday evening and South Lake Charles looks like it received the worst of it as a possible tornado touched down in the area. Social media exploded yesterday evening with folks posting pictures and videos of the weather as it blew through the area.
For the past 10 weeks, Batson native Coy Melancon has been battling it out against 13 other cowboys to earn the coveted title of “Ultimate Cowboy” on INSP’s Ultimate Cowboy Showdown. Melancon, 28, earned bragging rights, a shiny new belt buckle and a herd of cattle worth...
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department has controlled a house fire at 1015 Kirby Street, near the intersection with Bank Street Sunday evening. The house was empty at the time, and neighbors reported the fire. No injuries have been reported. The fire was caused by a...
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A “suspicious” fire in Newton County destroyed two houses late Monday night, according to a post on the Newton Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page. Newton VFD firefighters respond to a structure fire that had spread to another structure at about 10:09 Monday. The...
Weather officials continue to monitor three areas for tropical development, including a system that threatens Orange County and all of Southeast Texas. Closest to home, there is an area of low pressure over the northwest Gulf of Mexico with disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This low has a 30 percent chance...
BEAUMONT — Research into history of Texas Police Officers killed in the line of duty has led to the discovery of a Beaumont Police Officer named George Frederick that died in the line of duty in 1902, but has never been officially recognized. The following information is what researchers...
Things would really suck the breath out of you if Orange County suffers another storm like Hurricane Harvey. But first responders and others working out of the Emergency Operations Center at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center aren't likely to complain about the eats. County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday...
