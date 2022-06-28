PHOTO FEATURE: Mustang Read & Roll aids West Orange-Stark Elementary library

KJAS News learned late Monday that Buna ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee will soon be leaving Buna to take a new job as the Superintendent at Wichita Falls ISD. Meanwhile, Buna ISD School Board President Brent Stark and the rest of the board will begin the task of searching for a new superintendent. There’s no word on who the board will possibly appoint as an interim superintendent.

BUNA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO