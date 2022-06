More than a dozen people were injured when a bus crashed into a big rig in El Segundo Monday morning. Both El Segundo Fire Department and Los Angeles Fire Department were on the scene near the Imperial Highway and Douglas Streets areas near LAX at around 8:30 a.m. after the bus reportedly crashed into a parked semi truck. The bus, a Los Angeles Commuter Express vehicle, overturned as a result of the collision, leaving four people -- including the driver -- in critical condition, and more than 10 others injured. As a result, all eastbound lanes of Imperial Highway at Douglas St. were closed for investigation.

EL SEGUNDO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO