PHOTO FEATURE: Bridge City High Theater Camp wraps up great week

The name of the boutique at 4805 is certainly unusual. But Johnisha Warren says the way she came up with Act Accordingly fits the store’s mission — being a mature woman. “I was in a dispute with somebody, and she was trying to act hostile,” Warren said. “And I said, ‘I think you need to act accordingly in the nail shop.’ And that’s where I got Act Accordingly from. Growing up into a woman, sometimes you have disputes with other women.”

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO