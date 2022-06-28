PHOTO FEATURE: Bridge City High Theater Camp wraps up great week

The Mustang Read & Roll visited Stampede camps at West Orange-Stark Elementary “The E” and WO-S Middle School “The Middle School Squad” with special guest readers the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. Books were donated to the elementary library.
Jim Wolf received the key to the city from Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. this week at the Orange Public Library during a retirement party. Many coworkers and friends celebrated Wolf’s 23 years as Director of Public Works. “It was a hard decision, but based on what my family...
ORANGE, Texas — A second grade teacher in Orange has been bringing her student's writing to the printed page for the past five years. Every year St. Mary Catholic School's Suzanne Wimberley gives her second grade students a writing prompt and then they write and illustrate their story on one page.
Free local Fourth of July celebrations — one in Port Arthur and one in Nederland — are offering patriotic fun for area families next week. Port Arthur’s celebration is hosted by Lamar State College Port Arthur, the City of Port Arthur and Motiva Enterprises; and is set for 6-9 p.m. Monday at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center, 1800 Lakeshore Drive.
It has been 671 days since Hurricane Laura tore through Market Basket on Ryan Street and ripped the entire shopping mall to shreds. Slowly workers began to put the pieces back together. We all knew eventually, this day would come. Market Basket worked hard to not only rebuild all of...
WEST ORANGE — Meet Nellie….she is around 1 year old, super playful and dreams of having a home and family of her own. She also walks well on a leash. Please consider fostering or adopting sweet Nellie Girl. For more information, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at...
As a service organization that aims to donate funds to a multitude of non-profits, the Port Arthur Evening Sertoma Club could have sold two unused lots in downtown to help fund their various projects. But instead, board members unanimously voted recently to donate the land to the neighboring Museum of...
Bad storms moved through Lake Charles yesterday evening causing damage all over the city. We reported earlier that someone went a videoed the aftermath of the damage the storms caused to the Courtyard by Marriott on L'Auberge Blvd. It ripped siding off the side of the hotel and also caused...
Southeast Texas lost a golfing icon and one of the most classy gentlemen to ever tee it up in these parts, with the passing of 90-year-old Ray Moore on June 24. Moore, a long-time Beaumont attorney, was best known in recent years for being the co-owner and operator of Idylwild Golf Club near Sour Lake. With the former Pinewood Country Club in dire straits, Moore and Ronnie Pfleider teamed up to purchase and upgrade it.
Pastor Harland Strother will usher in a new era at Cowboy Church of Orange County when he takes up the reins Friday (July 1). Strother’s “Faith Walk” style of ministry encourages believers to kick up a little dust while keeping in mind that working for God’s glory is never about “I,” it’s about HIM.
I ran across this Facebook post by a lady that rented out an Air Bnb to a customer. That is about as normal of a statement you will read from here on out. The rest sounds like some sort of summer movie as it unfolds. Over the weekend, the owner,...
Weather officials continue to monitor three areas for tropical development, including a system that threatens Orange County and all of Southeast Texas. Closest to home, there is an area of low pressure over the northwest Gulf of Mexico with disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This low has a 30 percent chance...
VIDOR — The City of Vidor is hosting this year’s ACF GAYP USA National Championships Checkers Tournament next month. The events runs from July 5-8, and the prize fund is up to $14,000 and growing. Players from across the globe start arriving Monday. World Champion Lubabalo Kondlo, of...
BRIDGE CITY — Two upcoming community meetings — one in in Bridge City, one in Port Arthur — have been scheduled for July regarding a planned 37-mile long pipeline from Nederland to the Gulf off the coast of Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The Save Sabine Lake coalition will...
The name of the boutique at 4805 is certainly unusual. But Johnisha Warren says the way she came up with Act Accordingly fits the store’s mission — being a mature woman. “I was in a dispute with somebody, and she was trying to act hostile,” Warren said. “And I said, ‘I think you need to act accordingly in the nail shop.’ And that’s where I got Act Accordingly from. Growing up into a woman, sometimes you have disputes with other women.”
Two upcoming community meetings — one in Port Arthur and one in Bridge City — have been scheduled for July regarding a planned 37-mile long pipeline from Nederland to the Gulf off the coast of Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The Save Sabine Lake coalition will meet at 7 p.m....
Mike Laird has worked in the Nederland Independent School District for decades. He most recently served as assistant superintendent for personnel & auxiliary services. The title is almost secondary, his colleagues say, for a man known for helping who will be dearly missed. “People like Mr. Laird don’t come along...
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texans driving in Port Arthur can expect to notice some road closures. A $70 million construction aiming to improve the cloverleaf interchange at U.S. Route 69 and Texas State Highway 73 began Tuesday. The Texas Department of Transportation hopes the new and improved interchange will be better and safer for everyone.
Those crossing the Clutha River at Beaumont may have to use a temporary route from next week as construction of a new bridge over the river continues. A temporary 600-meter road is being constructed so that new bridge approaches on State Highway 8 can be formed. The single-lane sealed road...
A closure is planned this week at the interchange of U.S. 69/Texas 73 in Port Arthur. The Texas Department of Transportation said the northern two quadrants of the existing cloverleaf interchange are scheduled to close permanently on Tuesday, weather permitting. Drivers who usually use the north western quadrant will travel...
