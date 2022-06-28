ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

PHOTO FEATURE: Bridge City High Theater Camp wraps up great week

By Orange Leader
Orange Leader
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridge City High School wrapped up Theater Camp last...

www.orangeleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Orange Leader

PHOTO GALLERY — Orange turns out to celebrate Jim Wolf’s retirement

Jim Wolf received the key to the city from Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. this week at the Orange Public Library during a retirement party. Many coworkers and friends celebrated Wolf’s 23 years as Director of Public Works. “It was a hard decision, but based on what my family...
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

Check out schedules, details for free July 4th events in Port Arthur, Nederland

Free local Fourth of July celebrations — one in Port Arthur and one in Nederland — are offering patriotic fun for area families next week. Port Arthur’s celebration is hosted by Lamar State College Port Arthur, the City of Port Arthur and Motiva Enterprises; and is set for 6-9 p.m. Monday at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center, 1800 Lakeshore Drive.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridge City, TX
Bridge City, TX
Education
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
Orange Leader

Meet Nellie. She is ready for adoption.

WEST ORANGE — Meet Nellie….she is around 1 year old, super playful and dreams of having a home and family of her own. She also walks well on a leash. Please consider fostering or adopting sweet Nellie Girl. For more information, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at...
WEST ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Community group donates land to benefit Museum of the Gulf Coast

As a service organization that aims to donate funds to a multitude of non-profits, the Port Arthur Evening Sertoma Club could have sold two unused lots in downtown to help fund their various projects. But instead, board members unanimously voted recently to donate the land to the neighboring Museum of...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Theater Camp
Orange Leader

BOB WEST: Ray Moore made lasting impact on Southeast Texas golf

Southeast Texas lost a golfing icon and one of the most classy gentlemen to ever tee it up in these parts, with the passing of 90-year-old Ray Moore on June 24. Moore, a long-time Beaumont attorney, was best known in recent years for being the co-owner and operator of Idylwild Golf Club near Sour Lake. With the former Pinewood Country Club in dire straits, Moore and Ronnie Pfleider teamed up to purchase and upgrade it.
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Orange Leader

World’s best coming to Vidor for Checkers tournament

VIDOR — The City of Vidor is hosting this year’s ACF GAYP USA National Championships Checkers Tournament next month. The events runs from July 5-8, and the prize fund is up to $14,000 and growing. Players from across the globe start arriving Monday. World Champion Lubabalo Kondlo, of...
VIDOR, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur business owner looking to hire more for Act Accordingly expansion

The name of the boutique at 4805 is certainly unusual. But Johnisha Warren says the way she came up with Act Accordingly fits the store’s mission — being a mature woman. “I was in a dispute with somebody, and she was trying to act hostile,” Warren said. “And I said, ‘I think you need to act accordingly in the nail shop.’ And that’s where I got Act Accordingly from. Growing up into a woman, sometimes you have disputes with other women.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12newsnow.com

'Slow down' | $70M construction project at cloverleaf interchange in Port Arthur bringing road closures

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texans driving in Port Arthur can expect to notice some road closures. A $70 million construction aiming to improve the cloverleaf interchange at U.S. Route 69 and Texas State Highway 73 began Tuesday. The Texas Department of Transportation hopes the new and improved interchange will be better and safer for everyone.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

Temporary road constructed as bridge construction continues in Beaumont

Those crossing the Clutha River at Beaumont may have to use a temporary route from next week as construction of a new bridge over the river continues. A temporary 600-meter road is being constructed so that new bridge approaches on State Highway 8 can be formed. The single-lane sealed road...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Interchange closure moving forward for U.S. 69/Texas 73 in Port Arthur

A closure is planned this week at the interchange of U.S. 69/Texas 73 in Port Arthur. The Texas Department of Transportation said the northern two quadrants of the existing cloverleaf interchange are scheduled to close permanently on Tuesday, weather permitting. Drivers who usually use the north western quadrant will travel...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy