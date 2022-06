Jennie Stuart Health has a new service that will help provide comfort to families who have experienced a stillbirth, in honor of Bella River Disney of Clarksville. According to a news release, the Caring Cradle was made possible thanks to a generous gift by Kelsey and Nick Disney to the Jennie Stuart Health Foundation, benefitting the obstetrics floor of Jennie Stuart Medical Center. The Caring Cradle using cooling mechanisms that allows grieving parents extra time with their baby following a stillbirth—Kelsey and Nick experienced this in 2020 with their daughter Bella River, and they set out to provide the same opportunities to other grieving parents.

