PHOTOS – Ms. Plus Western Kentucky State Fair Pageant

With attendance figures running ahead of the past three years, night seven of the Western Kentucky State Fair continues Thursday night as the annual event heads into the homestretch. Today is Christian County Farm Bureau Day with members admitted free with a coupon until 6 tonight. Tony Meacham with the...
Saying thank you to members of the military, veterans, and first responders will be the focus of Wednesday’s edition of the Western Kentucky State Fair. Fair board member Tony Meacham says there will special discounts Wednesday night for those preserve our freedom and keep us safe. Meacham says there...
Former Hopkinsville High School Principal John Gunn has a new job — superintendent of schools for the McCreary County school district. Gunn was hired by the McCreary County School board on a unanimous vote at its May 26 meeting. He received a four-year contract at a salary of $125,000 per year with a $150 cell phone allowance. The district will pay 50% of Dr. Gunn’s retirement contribution, and the district will make available a vehicle for Mr. Gunn to use for outside district travel.
KENTUCKY (STACKER/WYMT) - A report from Stacker named the best school districts in Kentucky. The report said Stacker used data from Niche who ranks schools based on a variety of factors like SAT/ACT scores and teacher salaries. Two Eastern Kentucky school districts made the list. You can see the top...
After finishing as first runner-up last year, Vanessa Lynch got the crown she sought when she was named the winner of the Mrs. Western Kentucky State Fair pageant Saturday. For Lynch, the win was for past contestants and one she hopes sends a message to her children. Lynch, who works...
Caitlyn Hooks is no stranger to pageants, but the Lyon County High School senior has always wanted to participate in the fair queen pageant at the Kentucky State Fair. She’ll get that chance after being crowned Miss Western Kentucky State Fair Saturday. Hooks said for her, pageants are a...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – It was a mixed report in the weekly COVID-19 numbers released Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as deaths declined while new cases, the positivity rate and hospitalizations all saw increases. A total of 9,574 new cases were reported to state public health...
While visiting Bowling Green, Kentucky, visitors may want to visit the National Corvette Museum to see all of the car’s namesakes. Beech Bend Raceway is also an option, as it hosts drag races. You can also visit the Kentucky Museum for exhibits on the state’s history. You may also want to visit the Riverview at Hobson Grove, a restored 1800s home, or the Lost River Cave, a large cavern that’s accessible by boat.
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
Twelve area inmates graduated from the Phoenix Project vocational training program for deckhands on Friday, opening doors for them for a career after incarceration. For the first time, more than one county’s inmates took part in the program. Along with the McCracken County Jail, inmates from the Calloway County Jail and the Marshall County Jail took part, with each jail providing four inmates.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky ambulance service has announced that it is closing its doors. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Watts-Caney Fire & Rescue officials announced that the Watts-Caney Ambulance service is closing down. Officials with the department say that they are closing down because the...
A 15-acre pad-ready site in the Cadiz/I-24 Interstate Park could soon see construction of a new 100,000-square foot spec building. And with it, a new industry — and its jobs — enticed to house here in west Kentucky. During Monday’s Cadiz-Trigg County Economic Development Commission meeting, officials went...
A Hopkinsville native has been hired as assistant principal at Calloway County High School. Bobby Love, the son of the late longtime WHOP news director Jim Love, was announced as the school’s new assistant principal this week. Love says, “I am extremely excited and humbled to have been chosen...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After more than 60 years, a memorable billboard in Cave City is currently on the ground. Scott Sendtko, Co-owner of Crystal Onyx Cave. says, ”We are just a small mom and pops business. Unfortunately, we don’t have the revenues to go and buy billboards on 65 to advertise for that, so any billboard we have is critical.”
LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky State Police fatally shot a suspect who fled after allegedly shooting an officer in Tennessee. Nashville Metro Police said a warrant was issued Tuesday night charging 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards with attempted murder of a Hendersonville police officer. The officer was in non-critical condition Tuesday night. Police say Edwards drove […]
Day five of the Western Kentucky State Fair continues Tuesday with the annual Pennyrile Electric Day on tap. Vice President Brent Gilkey reminds members their admission is free with their coupon until 6 pm. Gilkey said Pennyrile Electric’s annual meeting will be virtual this year. With the success of...
Online applications will be open the month of July for firearm quota deer hunts at Land Between the Lakes. Beginning July 1, those interested can visit lblquotahunt.usedirect.com for the process. Fees are $10. These quota hunts don’t just provide unique recreational opportunities within the west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee regions....
A garden, shuffle board, and dances are among activities this summer at the Trigg County Senior Citizens Center. Seniors Citizens Center Director Cissy Lawrence says the garden continues to be a popular attraction. Lawrence adds the recent hot weather has not impacted those who enjoy playing shuffle board. She adds...
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Board of Education announced Contessa Orr as the district’s next superintendent. Officials tell us Orr is a long-time educator who started her career as a special education teacher. They say she has spent 22 years in teaching and administrative positions in...
Comments / 0