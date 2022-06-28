ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Ducks at Worlds

By Julian Mininsohn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- Below is a list of Oregon athletes who qualified for...

Yanez transfers to UCLA

EUGENE, Ore. -- Former Oregon softball pitcher Brooke Yanez, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, is signing with UCLA. Yanez sat out last season due to a shoulder injury. Yanez was a third-team All-American while also earning Pac-12 first-team honors in 2021. Yanez, who has one year of...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene-Springfield law enforcement runs with Special Olympics torchbearers

EUGENE & SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019, Eugene and Springfield police ran with Special Olympics athletes in this season’s torch run. Springfield Police Department carried the torch from the Springfield Municipal Jail across town past Autzen Stadium, where they handed it off to the Eugene Police Department. Even after their portion of the run ended, Springfield police kept running to celebrate the first torch run since 2019. At the end of the route was a barbeque at Valley River Center with food from Elk Horn Brewery.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Agate Street closed ahead of World Athletics Championships; more closures expected

EUGENE, Ore. -- Part of Agate Street is closed, and more road closures are expected as the opening day of the World Athletics Championships approaches. “That would be Thirteenth Avenue from Franklin to University, as well as University Street from Thirteenth to Eighteenth, and then additionally just south of the stadium from Agate to University will also be closed starting July 10,” said John Wood, the Event Operation Director for Oregon22.
EUGENE, OR
Expect road closures and delays during World Athletics Championships

EUGENE, Ore. -- Visitors and residents will notice a handful of road closures during the upcoming World Athletics Championships, some of them nowhere near the event. “As exciting as it is, we definitely recognize that it is a disruption to them,” said Ian Dobson, Road Events Course Manager. With...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Sports
LCC all clear after lockdown

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane Community College announced that its downtown campus and Titan Court were on lockdown. LCC said law enforcement personnel were present at the scene, and advised the public to avoid the area. Officials said there was no threat to the public posed by this incident.
EUGENE, OR
Wildfire detection camera installed in Mckenzie River Valley

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Local officials installed a new camera on one of the highest ridges in the Mckenzie River Valley today as part of wildfire prevention efforts across central and southern Oregon. Crews climbed a 190-foot tall communications tower and mounted a digital camera that allows firefighting officials to...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Pet of the Week: Macy

EUGENE, Ore. -- Macy is a big silly goofball looking to go to a loving and active home. Just look at that smile!. Macy loves affection, and she thinks she’s a small dog even though she’s a big girl. She’s got the biggest smile and loves butt scratches and meeting new people. She’s looking for a family to take her on daily walks to find new smells and explore nature.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene woman attacked with acid for third time in four months

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman in Eugene was the victim of an acid attack early this morning, and it’s the fourth time she has been attacked this way, according to Eugene police. Officials say the woman was most recently attacked at about 5:30 a.m. this morning when she answered her front door and a suspect threw acid on her. She was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital and treated for chemical burns.
EUGENE, OR
Devon Allen
Jillian Weir
Residents in the South Hills react to second year of fireworks ban

EUGENE, Ore. -- Many are gearing up for the Fourth of July celebrations, but some neighbors in Eugene are still under a fireworks ban. Last year, the Eugene city council voted unanimously to ban all fireworks in the South Hills through 2022. City officials said this ban was a necessary step for public health and safety. The no-fireworks zone is predominantly south of 18th Avenue, with an additional area east of Agate Street.
EUGENE, OR
Springfield home gutted by explosion, fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A home is a total loss after an explosion and subsequent fire destroyed it, Eugene Springfield Fire says. Fire department officials say that at about 2 a.m. early this morning, June 27, crews responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at a house on Seventh Street in Springfield. The house was reportedly completely engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived, and the property was declared a complete loss. Officials say the Springfield Utility Board was contacted and shut off electricity to the building. Fire crews were able to contain the inferno after several hours and no other neighboring structures were damaged or lost, according to the fire department.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Sky-high firework shipping costs forcing show cancelations

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Firework shows are a staple when celebrating the Fourth of July. But with inflation and sky-high prices across the board it's forcing some organizations to put a halt to their annual show this year. Paul Marrow, Eugene Yacht Club manager, said around two years ago they started to notice a lack in funds for their firework show.
EUGENE, OR
911 outage reported in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. - A phone company is experiencing an outage in the Junction City area, according to the Central Lane 911 Communications Center. If you live in that area and are not able to reach 911 on your phone and have an emergency, and can’t dial out on your cell phone, please respond to the Junction City Fire Station at 1755 Juniper Street or Junction City Police Department at 672 Greenwood Street for help.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Trailer containing animal health supplies stolen

COBURG, Ore. -- A full-sized truck and trailer containing medical supplies for animals was stolen last night according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, and they are asking for the public’s help in finding them. Deputies say that the truck and trailer were stolen sometime during the night...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Harrisburg Fire & Rescue gets new jet ski for faster water rescues

HARRISBURG, Ore. -- The Harrisburg Volunteer Fire Association has a new tool for water rescues. The HVFA bought a jet ski using money donated by the community. They have been trying to get a smaller watercraft for a while, as the usual put-in site was blocked by an accumulation of gravel at the usual embarkation site that made it unsafe for larger vessels to launch into the Willamette River. The HVFA says the new jet ski will be able to launch from almost anywhere, and will cut response times down drastically.
HARRISBURG, OR
Man arrested after attempting to flee through Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man wanted by Coos Bay police for attempted murder and other charges was arrested by Eugene police today, June 27, after an hours-long chase that involved the suspect jumping into the Willamette River in an attempt to flee. The Eugene Police Department says that they were...
EUGENE, OR
Three vehicle crash on Highway 99

EUGENE, Ore. -- Three vehicles are involved in an accident on Highway 99 between Awbrey Lane and Enid Road near Eugene. Police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the wreck at about 3:15 p.m. today, June 28. Two trucks and one SUV are involved in the crash. One of the trucks is rolled over. Officials say there are injuries, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time. Traffic may be delayed as crews investigate.
EUGENE, OR
