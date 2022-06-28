Health Calendar

Buy Now Yoga instructor Geni Donnelly, center, leads an early morning class at Yogamour on Worman's Mill Court in 2019 Staff file photo by Bill Green

CLASSES/SEMINARS

Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 6, Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. All levels, with Yogamour. BYO yoga mat and thirst quencher. $15 donation per person requested. yogamour.org.

Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant for the Layperson — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. class, July 6, Aug. 5, Sept. 10, Oct. 15, Nov. 10, Dec. 10, Frederick Community College, Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. The course teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, how to relieve choking in adults, children, and infants and how to get emergency help on the way quickly. First Aid covers basic skills of patient assessment, controlling bleeding, airway management and medical emergencies. This course teaches skills with the AHA’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the student’s learning of skills. $85. frederick.edu/cpr

CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 9, 15, 21, 27, 30; Aug. 3, 13, 17, 19, 27, 31; Sept. 8, 17, 21, Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Designed to train health care professionals to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. Students will participate in simulated clinical scenarios and learning stations. Students work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. Students also complete a written exam. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.

MISCELLANY

Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:

— 4 to 7 p.m. June 28 and July 1, 585 Himes Ave., Frederick; appointments required for ages 6 months to 4 years Pfizer and 6 months to 5 years Moderna

— 4 to 7 p.m. June 29, 585 Himes Ave., Frederick, Pfizer, 5-11, Pfizer 12-plus

— 4 to 6 p.m. June 29, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville

— 5 to 7 p.m. June 30, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick, Pfizer 12-plus.

BLOOD DRIVES

Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.

June 29 — 2-6:30 p.m., Myersville Community Visit, 301 Main St., Myersville

June 29 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick

June 30 — 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

July 7 and 8 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus

July 8 — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.

Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.

Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2-4 p.m. July 10, at the Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick, patient waiting area in center of building. 301-663-1203 or frederickmdostomysupport.wordpress.com.

To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.