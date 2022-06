Jaime Villalovos, who recently moved from California to Williamson County with her family, has come a long way from her childhood in rural Montana. She was the oldest of six children in a small town that offered little opportunity for employment or moving forward. Her father was in and out of work, and with considerable years between her and the next-oldest child, she had to take on the responsibility of helping to raise her siblings.

