LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — Five unique batches of the highest proof whiskeys ever released from Jack Daniel's will soon be available only in Tennessee. During the bottling of the 2021 Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill High Proof, around 55 barrels were found where the Angel's Share was so high, the liquid inside could not be bottled as Single Barrel selections. Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher says the Angel's Share is the whiskey lost from evaporation.

LYNCHBURG, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO