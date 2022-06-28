ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabens, TX

Fabens hires George Levario as new head football coach

By Colin Deaver
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fabens named veteran coach George Levario as its new head football coach on Monday, the school district announced in a press release.

Levario comes to Fabens with over 23 years of coaching experience. He was most recently an assistant coach at Horizon High School and takes over for Jacob Belshe, who took a job outside of coaching in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He’ll also be the Wildcats’ track and field coach.

Levario will have a little over two months to get Fabens prepared for the start of the 2022 season. The Wildcats’ coaching search was extensive and dragged out into the summer months.

None of that matters now, though, as Levario will look to make an impact immediately.

