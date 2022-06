ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Locals were cheering for the arrival of the Vietnam Moving Wall Memorial Wednesday morning on its escort over to Eldridge Park. The memorial departed from the Hilton Garden Inn in Horseheads to the park. During the 35-minute trip through Elmira, the memorial stopped at the Woodlawn National Cemetery for an honorary ceremony. The Horseheads American Legion Riders were honored to see the community support as they led Wednesday morning's escort.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO