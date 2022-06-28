Maid Knight Saga: The Story of Faltisia Preview: Addictive Gameplay That Boasts Multiple Paths to Victory

The Blade Runner video game has been a subject of some controversy after a bad remaster. The Blade Runner series has made a name for itself for its amazing aesthetic and world. When the first film came out in the '80s, there was nothing quite like it, especially given how limited visual effects were at that time. Visually, the film still holds up quite well and somehow, its sequel, Blade Runner 2049, managed to blow it out of the water. Both films transport the viewer to a new, dystopian world and it has left many yearning for a video game that can accurately replicate that feeling. In the 90s, a Blade Runner video game was made and became a cult-classic. The game was revived by a fan restoration project and then subsequently remastered by Nightdive Studios, but that aforementioned remaster was a mess thanks to blurry visuals, bugs, and other issues that ultimately ruin the moody vibes of the Blade Runner universe.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO