If you’re fresh off of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, then you already know that building relationships is a major component of the game. The stronger your bonds with your fellow characters, the better you will work together on the battlefield. Plus, you get to know all these interesting characters on a much deeper level. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes isn’t on the same level of being almost a life-sim where you can romance other characters, but a form of the relationship system is still present and just as important for gameplay reasons.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO