Is this the safest garage on earth?

The answer is a lot more simple than you may think…. The Buick Regal has been a significant player in the automotive performance industry since the 1980s because of models like the GNX and other custom classics whose time at the drag strip was unparalleled. Combining a sleek design with a hefty horsepower figure from an unlikely source, these Buick sports cars quickly earned the title of a muscle car. Nowadays, these vehicles are virtually unlike anything else on the automotive enthusiast market because of their seemingly endless potential for power. This particular vehicle is an excellent example of what someone can do with this platform, and even though its design is upsetting to some purists, we still think it's pretty cool.

