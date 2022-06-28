ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is this the safest garage on earth?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGot a decent car collection you want to protect? This firm will build you a NATO-grade luxury bunker. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Managed to get yourself on the list for the new £552k Prodrive...

yankodesign.com

This multi-level Japanese cargo trike is high on storage space and low on gimmicks

Choked urban areas demand future-forward commuters like e-bikes, electric trikes and e-scooters. Being great alternatives to cars or even public transport, these EVs are the current generation’s next big exciting step-up. Electric bikes have already dotted the busy streets in major cities, but when it comes to hauling a sizable chunk of cargo along, they come a little short at times. This makes some people ditch the idea and go for electric vehicles instead.
Motorious

1969 Chevelle Restomod Is Three Generations In The Making

This incredible classic car is a family-oriented autocross legend. Resto-modded muscle cars from the late 1960s have become extremely popular in mainstream car culture for many reasons. On the one hand, you have the classic styling and great looks of the older models. However, vintage vehicles can often be notoriously outdated. Thankfully, you also get the other hand which holds modern technology's incredible performance and reliability. It's a beautiful thing to be able to swap whatever drivetrain, suspension, and interior components you like. Those must've been the exact thoughts of this young man who took it upon himself to restore and modify a car that had been in his family for generations.
Motorious

Why Did This Builder LS Swap His Buick Regal?

The answer is a lot more simple than you may think…. The Buick Regal has been a significant player in the automotive performance industry since the 1980s because of models like the GNX and other custom classics whose time at the drag strip was unparalleled. Combining a sleek design with a hefty horsepower figure from an unlikely source, these Buick sports cars quickly earned the title of a muscle car. Nowadays, these vehicles are virtually unlike anything else on the automotive enthusiast market because of their seemingly endless potential for power. This particular vehicle is an excellent example of what someone can do with this platform, and even though its design is upsetting to some purists, we still think it's pretty cool.
Motorious

Man Builds 1930s Style Race Car

This racing fan is a detail-oriented builder with a beautiful goal in mind. The 1930s were a special time within the automotive industry as many new facets of automobile design began influencing production. One of the most recognizable movements in the world of cars was the improvement of performance across the various brands in the industry. From Duesnbergs to BMW, these vehicles were getting faster, lighter, and better looking as engineers were given a lot more leeway in creative design. One event which allowed companies from across the globe to showcase their car’s performance was racing which is why it became such a popular sport at the time.
topgear.com

What is the McMurtry Spéirling?

Meet the fan car of the future: a 1,000bhp-per-tonne electric Batmobile that might be the future of motorsport. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. A dusty, disused hangar beyond Gambon corner on the Top Gear test track...
MotorBiscuit

Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You

The Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla are both on the list of the deadliest cars in America. However, it is mostly due to the volume of the cars on the list. The post Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
Q 105.7

Famous Muscle Car Sat In Upstate NY Garage for 30 Years! Did You Own One?

How is it possible that a a classic sports car has been sitting untouched in an Upstate New York garage for nearly 30 years? I am the first to admit that I am not a car guy. I can do basic repairs but anything beyond a tire change has me heading to the local garage. At the same time, I love the way muscle cars and antique cars look so this find has me intrigued.
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
