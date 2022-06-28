Hiring in Huntington: Medical Scribe, Restaurant Host

The Town of Huntington continues to look for a few more summer workers. See the application here.

https://www.huntingtonny.gov/filestorage/13753/13757/17478/17508/Summer_Application_for_Website.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1Est-_lxgPi4fZLNVKO0ZLzGFAW8KcSYIjOuiIbk01Xnv87Ye1ddbEg00

The Suffolk County Auxiliary Police is a volunteer Civil Defense force equipped and trained to assist the Suffolk County Police Department, serving as additional “eyes and ears”, in an effort to improve police response to the needs of the residents of Suffolk County and to assist the police during times of natural or man-made disasters.

Application: https://suffolkpd.org/Portals/18/scpd_pdfs/Auxiliary%20Police%20Application%20Form%202018.pdf

Accompany the healthcare provider into patient examination rooms in order to transcribe the patient’s history, physical exam findings, consultations, labs, X-rays, and other evaluations, as stated by the provider, directly into the medical record

Prepare plans for follow-up care, as directed by the provider

Process admitted and discharge paperwork

Provide advanced support to providers, including documenting phone calls, alerting the physician with labs/radiology reports are complete, grabbing faxes, etc.

Host Duties and Responsibilities:

• Greet guests and patrons personally and on the telephone.

• Offer appropriate seating arrangements.

• Present menus and take orders.

• Ensure the quantity of menus is sufficient to cater to the number of guests.

• Relay orders to the kitchen and ensure all orders are filled in a timely and accurate fashion

• Set up dining rooms and make reservation arrangements.

• Maintain clean and organized tables and work area.

• Manage event related work including setting up tables and maintaining both exterior and interior of the restaurant.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provides front line contact for the department/neighborhood by answering telephones, directing and responding to callers, relaying messages to appropriate recipients and greeting patients and visitors with the highest level of customer service

Provides clerical and administrative support to physicians and is a liaison between departments.

Helps direct patients to appropriate setting and facilitates patient flow.

May schedule appointments for a multi-specialty group, and have a working knowledge of providers, understanding systems, processes, and services rendered.

Ensures patients are prepared for their appointment by informing the caller of items to bring to their appointment and of the appropriate practice policies.

Possesses an understanding of when to escalate calls to a supervisor.

Performs functions requiring skill and demonstrated competency such as, but not limited to: phlebotomy, EKG, obtaining specimens and cultures, activities of daily living, simple wound dressings and vital signs

Performs various procedures as directed

Sets-up and operates telemetry and electrocardiogram equipment

Observes cardiac monitor tracing of assigned patients on telemetry

Monitors ECG monitoring bank

Places patient on cardiac monitoring using proper skin preparation

Obtains clear, readable six second strips

Ensures monitor alarms are “on” when patient is on unit

Records measurements of heart rate, PR interval and QRs on rhythm strips

Documents rhythms with measurements on worksheet of all patients once a shift as necessary

The state Department of Labor estimates the following:

Occupations With the Most Expected Hiring on Long Island

Job Title Description

Amusement and Recreation Attendants Perform variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

Bartenders Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

Cashiers Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

Childcare Workers Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

Construction Laborers Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

Cooks, Restaurant Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

Customer Service Representatives Interact with customers to provide information in response to inquiries about products and services and to handle and resolve complaints.

First-Line Supervisors of Food Preparation and Serving Workers Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in preparing and serving food.

Food Preparation Workers Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

General and Operations Managers Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services.

Janitors and Cleaners, Except Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers, Hand Manually move freight, stock, or other materials or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.

Landscaping and Groundskeeping Workers Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

Office Clerks, General Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, stenography, office machine operation, and filing.

Receptionists and Information Clerks Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

Recreation Workers Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

Registered Nurses Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

Retail Salespersons Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

Secretaries and Administrative Assistants, Except Legal, Medical, and Executive Perform routine clerical and administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files, or providing information to callers.

Security Guards Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.

Waiters and Waitresses Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.