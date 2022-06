ATWATER – Morris racked up 14 hits, scoring early and often in a 14-4 defeat of ACGC in Junior Legion baseball from Atwater. Kaleb Breuer led the charge going 4-5 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs. Johnny Kleindl doubled and knocked in a pair while scoring once, Landen Gibson had two hits, and RBI and run scored, Riley Asmus and Rylan Larson each had two hits, Asmus scored three runs, Larson once. Jonah and Drew Huebner each added an RBI.

MORRIS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO