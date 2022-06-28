ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Norwegian Cruise ship hits iceberg in Alaska; rest of trip canceled: reports

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K711K_0gO3iSun00

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship on the way to an Alaskan glacier hit an iceberg over the weekend and is now being turned around due to damage, according to reports.

The ship, called Norwegian Sun, smacked into the minor iceberg, also known as a growler, on Saturday and was rerouted to Juneau for inspection.

“On June 25, 2022 while transiting to Hubbard Glacier in Alaska, Norwegian Sun was engulfed by dense fog, limiting visibility and resulting in the ship making contact with a growler,” a Norwegian Cruise spokesperson told Cruise Hive, a blog dedicated to cruise news.

“The ship remains fully operational and is currently on its way to Juneau, Alaska for assessment,” the spokesperson said Sunday.

On Monday, the Juneau Empire reported the ship sustained damage after divers inspected it and had to return to Seattle for repairs, according to Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn, a Coast Guard spokesperson.

Littlejohn said the ship called the Coast Guard to report the incident and told officials there were no injuries, according to Juneau Empire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h99Je_0gO3iSun00
The Norwegian Sun in 2019.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOpVk_0gO3iSun00
The Norwegian Sun was traveling to the Hubbard Glacier in Alaska.

He reportedly said “there is high confidence” the ship will make it safely back to Seattle.

An email to the Norwegian public relations was not returned Monday night.

One passenger was with six of her relatives for a family vacation that was postponed three years due to the COVID pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOEMt_0gO3iSun00
The Norwegian Sun was rerouted to Juneau after hitting the iceberg.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HoUdh_0gO3iSun00
The Norwegian Sun hit a small iceberg, also known as a growler.

Alicia Amador, of Phoenix, Arizona, told Juneau Empire she heard a “big noise” and then the ship moved as if it struck something.  She estimated the iceberg was the “size of a semi-truck.”

“The whole boat came to a complete stop from the impact,” Amador told the Juneau Empire. “It was a scary experience.”

She told the newspaper that Norwegian told her Monday the rest of the trip was canceled and the ship would arrive in Seattle Thursday. She said her family was told they’d be reimbursed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KXkiB_0gO3iSun00
Workers inspect the hull of the Norwegian Sun cruise ship after it struck a small iceberg.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cruise ship brawl erupts in Carnival Magic's dance club with up to 60 passengers fighting: Coast Guard escorts vessel to dock in NYC

A massive brawl has broken out on a cruise ship as it returned to New York City, prompting the Coast Guard to escort the ship back to dock and the NYPD to open a probe. The fight began in the nightclub of the Carnival Magic at about 5.20am on Tuesday, on the final night of the ship's eight-day Caribbean cruise with stops in Dominicana, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Woman is killed by subway after falling onto tracks in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was fatally struck by a New York City subway train after she fell onto the tracks at Grand Central Terminal, police said Wednesday. The 20-year-old woman somehow fell onto the tracks as a No. 7 train approached shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
Juneau, AK
Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Accidents
Juneau, AK
Accidents
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Wave With 'Worst Version' Of Omicron Starting, Leading NY Doctor Says

A new COVID-19 wave with the strongest strain of the Omicron variant appears to have started in New York, one of NYC's top epidemiologists in the city is saying. Dr. Jay Varma, who was former Mayor Bill de Blasio's top public health advisor during the pandemic, said the infection rate appears to have stabilized at a high level rather than subsiding as summer starts to get into full swing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Authorities: 1 hospitalized, dozen others sickened following carbon monoxide leak at Long Island camp

NEW YORK — A teenager was hospitalized and a dozen others have been sickened from high carbon monoxide levels at a camp. Chopper 2 flew over the Chabad of Great Neck on East Shore Road on Tuesday morning. Authorities say the fire department was called to a home housing the teens just before 5 a.m. They complained of nausea, headaches, and other symptoms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

New York City May Get 3 More Casinos Soon

The odds always look good for the house and the odds of getting a few more casinos south of the Hudson Valley look pretty good too. Online sports betting took off this year and there are several sites live right now that allow online gambling and there are more on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwegian Cruise#Cruise Ship#Cruise Line#Accident#Alaskan#The Juneau Empire#The Coast Guard#The Norwegian Sun
The Staten Island Advance

These cities saw the highest rent increases over the past year; Where does NYC rank?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Housing affordability has become a major issue across the United States, not only for those planning to buy a home, but also for those looking to rent. In recent years, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has prompted many to relocate all over the country, with remote work allowing residents to maintain their well-paying jobs while moving to new cities where they can get more bang for their buck.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Norse airline changes course – shifts from Stewart to JFK

NEW YORK – When Norse Atlantic Airways applied to the US Department of transportation to provide international service to the United States, it specifically named New York Stewart International Airport as one of three facilities it would serve. At some point after the airline won approval, it switched from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Alarming Video of New York Cab Full of Trash Sparks Questions

For years there was one car that you looked for when trying to hitch a ride in New York City. Yellow Cabs have been a great way for people to get around for decades. The number has taxi drivers has dropped significantly over the years due to ride share companies like Lyft and Uber. These companies may have different qualifications for drivers than cabbies. Cities have different requirements for cab drivers. An age requirement, driver's license, and clean driving history are pretty common for the job. There are roughly 13,000 medallions currently in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Possible Drowning Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

There was a possible drowning involving a child in Ocean County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 in Surf City, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was called to transport a parent and child, reports said. CHECK BACK...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Woman struck, killed by subway train at Grand Central: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 20-year-old woman was struck and killed by the No. 7 train late Tuesday at Grand Central Terminal, according to police. Witnesses told authorities that the woman fell onto the southbound tracks and into the path of an oncoming train at around 10:55 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The train was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 304 East 134th Street in Port Morris, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for a seven-story residential building at 304 East 134th Street in Port Morris, The Bronx. Designed by S. Wieder Architect and developed by Joel Rubin under the East 134th Terrace LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
BRONX, NY
thenewzealandtimes.com

Man pulls gun on Manhattan subway after being threatened

NEW YORK — Police say an incident on a subway train led to a passenger pulling out a gun on Tuesday. No shots were fired, but a witness said TNZT’s Lisa Rozner runners ran for their lives and a man was under arrest. Exclusive video shows a man...
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Fireworks, live entertainment and food for the 4th of July in Hudson County

We all know what the 4th of July means, but there’s something else that gets people excited about celebrating the birth of our nation’s independence. That’s fireworks. Hudson County will have an abundance of displays as well as festivals and music this weekend in celebration of America’s birthday. Here’s where you can go to get in on the patriotic fun:
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy