ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Putin's Chechen warlord ally plans to bolster Russia's forces in Ukraine with 4 new battalions

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BgZ3S_0gO3iLyw00
Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic, claimed he fought in the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Yelena Afonina/TASS via Getty Images

  • Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said he is assembling four military battalions to aid Russia.
  • Per Kadyrov, the battalions will comprise an "impressive number" of troops.
  • Their purpose would be to help "replenish" Russia's forces in Ukraine, Kadyrov said.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Sunday that he would be sending more troops to aid the Russians in their fight against Ukraine.

Kadyrov announced the move in a Telegram post , stating that four battalions featuring an "impressive number" of soldiers would be formed to aid Russia.

"The military contingent will include only Chechen guys," Kadyrov wrote. "They will replenish the composition of the troops of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation."

He said the four battalions would be named "North-Akhmat", "South-Akhmat", "West-Akhmat," and "Vostok-Akhmat," and would be deployed from the Chechen Republic.

"The desire to form new battalions with fully equipped personnel is caused by an extremely patriotic mood among the youth of the region," Kadyrov wrote.

"The number of people wishing to defend the Motherland is growing exponentially, and our task is to provide them with such an opportunity," the warlord added.

Kadyrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, previously claimed that he fought in Ukraine in the early days of Russia's invasion. According to Ukrainian officials, Kadyrov and Chechen fighters also plotted to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Despite his troops sustaining heavy casualties in the conflict, Kadyrov said in March that he viewed peace talks between Ukraine and Russia as pointless , adding that he wished to keep on fighting.

However, Kadyrov has also admitted that Russia is "finding it difficult" to sustain its onslaught on Ukraine .

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fared more poorly than expected , especially in light of the "devastating losses" of its junior officers and generals alike.

Ukraine estimates that Russia has sustained heavy losses in the war, pegging its losses at around 31,500 troops killed since the invasion began on February 24. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also claimed that Russia has lost at least 200 aircraft in the Ukraine war.

This week, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, in what appeared to be a deliberate escalation of the conflict meant to coincide with the G7 meeting i n Germany. The assault also led to a missile strike on a Ukrainian shopping mall with 1,000 people inside it.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 6

bob twine
1d ago

None of them are immune to a well placed snippers bullet. It is only defined as assassination if it is done during peace time otherwise they are just casualties of war. Putin may not reference as a war but the rest of the free world will beg to differ.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ramzan Kadyrov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Chechen Republic#Getty Images Chechen#Russians#Motherland
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Twice In Public This Week

Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President. What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of...
EUROPE
Business Insider

Business Insider

539K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy