Women’s Healthcare— 2022 Favorite Docs

CLINTON, Md. (June 28, 2022) – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center has once again been designated as a Primary Stroke Center, signifying the hospital’s ongoing commitment to quality care for patients who are experiencing a stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA). This is the fourth time the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS) has designated the […]
Dr. Ellen Deibert, FAHA, Division Chief of Neurology and Medical Director of Stroke at the GBMC Center for Neurology speaks about the diagnosis and treatment of Aphasia. For more information go to GBMC.org.
University of Maryland School of Medicine celebrates its 213th graduation in person. After four years of hard work and perseverance, graduates of the Class of 2022 at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) gathered at the Hippodrome Theater on May 19 to celebrate their official transition from medical students to physicians. This year’s ceremony was particularly significant for two reasons: it was the first grand-scale in-person graduation celebration since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the last commencement ceremony at which the current UMSOM Dean E. Albert Rees, MD, PhD, MBA will preside. The graduating class of 148 physicians who earned medical degrees, as well as others who earned combined MD/Masters and MD/PhD degrees, received their doctorates in front of hundreds of family members, friends and faculty.
(WBFF) — A new study is being launched in Maryland to help understand how genes and lifestyle can affect your health and they're looking for volunteers! Dr. Toni Pollin is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She's the co-leader of this study and weighs in on how their findings could help shape the treatments that we receive.
The 20th Annual Baltimore Natural Hair Care Expo was in full swing in Baltimore County this weekend in Towson. The event was hosted by Malaika Tamu -Cooper of Dreadz and Headz. Local politicians, natural hair care enthusiasts, and professionals came together for two days of professional development. Attendees were invited...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) has banned county government employees from traveling on business to half of the country amid a seething debate over abortion access in America. On Friday, Elrich directed his Chief Administrative Officer Rich Madaleno to draft a new policy...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State employees will get additional leave time if they work as election judges during the primary and general elections, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
Employees who staff polling places on the July 19 primary, which is not a state holiday, or any early voting location will receive 16 hours of administrative leave for each day of service, the governor said. For the first time, contractors are also eligible.
Election Day, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, is a state holiday. Employees will receive pay and an additional eight hours of administrative leave for working as a judge. Contractors are eligible for the...
Has opened at 811 Hungerford Drive at the Saah Plaza in Rockville. The store features high-quality meats, fresh-baked bread and fresh produce. It is in the former Ranger Surplus space, a block north of Flagship Car Wash. The store's operating hours are 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM, seven days a week.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A black bear was captured on camera late Tuesday night in a backyard in Owings Mills. Video from a resident's security camera showed the black bear rummaging around the backyard just before midnight. He briefly inspects a sealed bucket. According to the Maryland Department...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore will spend more than $3,000 for City Council President Nick Mosby to attend a political conference in Ocean City this summer - more than double the amount his colleagues requested to attend the same event. The expenses were approved without discussion at Wednesday's Board of...
Montgomery County’s minimum wage will increase on Friday, July 1 to $15.65 for all large employers. Full details below per the Montgomery County Government:. The minimum wage will again increase in Montgomery County on July 1. Sponsored by then-County Council member Marc Elrich and signed into legislation on Nov. 17, 2017, Bill 28-17 raises the minimum wage incrementally each July 1.
Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. This past Friday marked the last day of school for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, more than a full week after many other public-school systems have completed their calendar year. All but two Maryland counties have completed their school...
The University is mourning the death of Dia Lee, who passed away on June 20. Lee was a rising senior studying Writing Seminars in the Krieger School of Arts and Sciences. Vice Provost for Student Affairs Rachelle Hernandez and Interim Dean of Student Life Allison Avolio sent an email to the student body regarding Lee’s death on June 24.
This riverside shingle-style home in Annapolis, Maryland reinforces the romance of the sea with maritime details throughout the residence. Designed by Purple Cherry Architects, the elegant home features an entry hallway with curved beadboard ceilings and handcrafted compass inlay on hardwood floor. The beach style coastal theme continues in the...
Leaders in Baltimore are urging voters to vote, citing abortion, gun control, crime and judicial appointments as some of the reasons why. | 2022 MARYLAND VOTER'S GUIDE: How to vote, who's running, important dates. U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott were joined by others Monday for...
