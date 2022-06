***This blog post is based on my thinking and opinion. If you're working, parenting, or otherwise leading a life with hardly any spare time, then this is the book for you. Darren Hardy shows how just small actions are done over time can create massive results in your life—specifically by compounding interest. You'll find out how to identify your weaknesses and strengths and use them to become a "master" at anything you do.

15 HOURS AGO