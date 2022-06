BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This is the last weekend of Pride month and Druid Hill Park played host to Baltimore Pride festivities. Hundreds of vendors showed off their talents at the festival as people celebrated the spirit of pride. “I love being out here and celebrating all of the parts of our community,” Katherine Joyner said. “In my opinion, it’s been a smashing success,” Silas White said. White said he attended the first Pride festival in Baltimore in 1975. Now, he’s part of the council for ElderPride, a program that supports people who are 50 years old and older. “I think many of us started to feel...

