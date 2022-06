The Phoenix Mercury were on another level Wednesday night. With seven different players scoring in double figures, the Mercury (9-12) tied a league record and nearly set a new record when Megan Gustafson scored five straight points in the final two minutes. Gustafson finished with seven points, but the 99-78 win over the Indiana Fever (5-16) at Footprint Center was a remarkable feat from start to finish. ...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO