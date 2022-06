NEW ORLEANS — Suma Satti, a thoracic medical oncologist with the Ochsner Cancer Institute, has been named the winner of this year’s “Woman of the Year” of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Mississippi-Louisiana Region. Man & Woman of the Year is a philanthropic competition to fight blood cancer among a group of motivated and dedicated individuals in communities across the United States. “It’s not just the disease process; a cancer patient’s life falls apart when they get a diagnosis, so we need to do whatever it takes to get them the best care,” said Satti. “It is our job, responsibility, and honor to make sure they have options for quality care, research, and even basic amenities like transportation.”

