MURRAY – While the latest heat wave may be over, the current dry spell is expected to last until at least Friday, making problems worse for area farmers. “The excessive heat wave ended Saturday, and the high was only about 85 degrees Sunday because we stayed mostly cloudy,” said Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office. “Most of the county was dry Sunday, and we did not officially pick up any measurable rainfall. In the city of Murray and the north end of the county, there were a couple of light showers on Sunday, but even those areas probably picked up about a 10th of an inch or less.”

MURRAY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO