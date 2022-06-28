ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington Council Approves Short-Term Rental Rules

By Matthew Roy
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After years of often-heated debate, the Burlington City Council on Monday approved rules for regulating short-term rentals. The rules require hosts to live on the same lot or in the same building as their short-term rental, with two exceptions. One allows hosts to use a seasonal home as short-term rental even...

