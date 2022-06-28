Local organization providing computers to those in need

Going to Catch a Show at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier? Make Sure You Take a Card. If you are used to paying for your drinks at Brookshire Grocery Arena in cash get ready for a big change. The arena announced that they will go cashless starting July 1st. The statement they released said, "As part of a continued effort to improve the guest experience, reduce lines, and increase safety by limiting the exchange of money, the Brookshire Grocery Arena is a cashless venue." At first, the thought of this annoyed me, however, we have all stood in a line during a concert too long haven't we? So for this reason, I'll support this.

