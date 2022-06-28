ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Local organization providing computers to those in need

By Troy Washington
KTBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La -- A local organization is making sure mothers have the resources...

www.ktbs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau announces future major events

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB) announced three major future events being hosted at the Shreveport Convention Center in a press conference Wednesday morning. Leaders from SBCTB, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, and organizers of the conference at the center of the announcement were on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier Chamber working to support local military

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with local businesses to help encourage military members to consider Bossier Parish home -- now and in the future. The new initiative is called the Military Community Champion Program. The goal is to promote local businesses, schools and...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

ArkLaTex Made: Freedom Fest Finale & Pyromania Fireworks

SHREVEPORT, La. - We're just days away from the 2022 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale presented by Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes. As always, we'll cap of the big night on July 4th with a massive fireworks display organized and executed under the watchful eye of Curtis Elkins of Pyromania Fireworks LLC.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport mayor, healthcare leaders to address hospital staffing

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Adrian Perkins will be joined Wednesday morning by hospital and healthcare leaders for a briefing on COVID-19 hospital staffing. During the pandemic Louisiana hospital staffing has been significantly supplemented by state contracted nurses and other staff. Those staffing costs are supported by federal agencies and end on July 1, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Shreveport, LA
Society
City
Shreveport, LA
bizmagsb.com

SUSLA, Southern sign historic agreement for online nursing programs

On Thursday June 23, 2022, officials from Southern University and A&M College (SUBR) and Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) signed an affiliation agreement between the respective nursing and allied health programs of both institutions. The partnership will allow graduates of SUSLA’s registered nurse (RN) program to continue their education online...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Going to Brookshire Grocery Arena? Don’t Take Cash

Going to Catch a Show at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier? Make Sure You Take a Card. If you are used to paying for your drinks at Brookshire Grocery Arena in cash get ready for a big change. The arena announced that they will go cashless starting July 1st. The statement they released said, "As part of a continued effort to improve the guest experience, reduce lines, and increase safety by limiting the exchange of money, the Brookshire Grocery Arena is a cashless venue." At first, the thought of this annoyed me, however, we have all stood in a line during a concert too long haven't we? So for this reason, I'll support this.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Long waitlist at Shreveport abortion clinic after Roe reversal

Shreveport, LA_ Hope Medical Group for Women now has a waitlist of over 400 people after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. The Shreveport clinic resumed operations on Tuesday after a state court judge agreed to stop Louisiana from enforcing its abortion ban. The state court judge's decision gives women until July 8th to get an abortion.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#Charity#Nwla Makerspace
KSLA

Shreveport Chick-Fil-A to host ‘Daddy-Daughter Date Night’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dads looking for one on one time with their darling daughters can go to Chick-Fil-A. The store at 7010 Youree Drive is hosting a Daddy-Daughter Date Night starting at 5 p.m. on July 30. “This event has been popular for years with our local families for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport-Bossier to welcome almost 4,000 motorcyclists this week

SHREVEPORT, La. - Visit Shreveport-Bossier is getting ready to welcome almost 4,000 motorcycle enthusiasts for the Goldwing Road Rider’s Association (GWRRA):Wing Ding 43 Annual Conference to be held at the Shreveport Convention Center through Saturday. This will be the first time the event has been held in Louisiana and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Council Makes a Decision on Recycling

In a bizarre turn of events, the Shreveport City Council voted down the latest proposal to move forward with recycling in the community. This measure would lift the surety bond required of the company winning the bid, C. Edwards Concepts. As the meeting started, there were only 4 council members...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KSLA

Wing Ding 43rd convention coming to Shreveport; expect thousands of motorcycles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the first time ever, The Gold Wing Road Riders Association (TGWRRA) is hosting its annual Wing Ding convention in Shreveport, La. Designed to showcase some of Honda’s finest touring motorcycles, the convention is expected to bring thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from abroad. According to area leaders, the event is expected to bring an economic boost to the area. The convention will be going on from June 28 to July 2.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

When Will Diamond Jacks Reopen?

The quickly dilapidating facility off I-20 in Bossier, formerly known as Diamond Jacks Casino, will soon have new life. Mississippi based company Foundation Gaming is currently going through the process of purchasing Diamond Jacks Casino. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns told KEEL News:. Everything is going very smoothly...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shreveport-Bossier tourism lands conventions, hires new VP

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three national conferences are headed go Shreveport-Bossier in the next two years, tourism officials announced Wednesday. The first upcoming event is the National Tour Association (NTA) Travel Exchange set for Nov. 12-15, 2023. NTA membership includes tour operator companies - group, independent, inbound and outbound - and the destinations and suppliers that partner with them.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Rash of violence at Queensborough gas stations rattle residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport has seen a string of crimes at gas stations in the Queensborough neighborhood since Saturday. There was a fatal shooting at one gas station, a robbery at another, and a carjacking at yet another, all in a span of four days. At AK’s Clark...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport teen escapee captured; faces adult charges in Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport teen Anthony Mandigo, who escaped state custody in South Louisiana more than two weeks ago, has been found in Houston, Texas, and now faces charges as an adult in that state. Mandigo, 17, escaped June 13 while in transport to a medical facility from the Acadiana...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Dozens upon dozens of fish turn up dead along perimeter of pond

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Can you imagine walking outside to your neighborhood pond and seeing dozens upon dozens of fish not in the water but lying around the perimeter of the pond?. That’s the experience residents who live in Legacy Subdivision saw just three days ago. Dozens...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy