Chevron Selling San Ramon Campus; Headquarters to Remain in California

San Ramon, CA

By NBC Bay Area staff
 2 days ago

Silicon Valley

Chevron will sell vast San Ramon headquarters, move jobs to Texas

SAN RAMON — Chevron intends to sell its vast headquarters campus in San Ramon and shift jobs to Texas, a move that could deal a fresh blow to the Bay Area economy. The energy giant said it will cover relocation costs for some employees to move from San Ramon to Texas, but keep its head offices in the same East Bay city. It was not immediately clear how many jobs might shift to the Lone Star State.
New Data Shows Cheapest California Areas To Buy Home

(Undated) — As home prices have gone up, new research is showing some California areas with cheaper price tags. Redfin shared its data with KTLA, and revealed properties in the 93562 area code, are going for 31 dollars per square foot. More specifically, that’s located in Trona and Searles Valley in San Bernardino County. That’s a huge price difference compared to homes in San Francisco, were properties have been listed for over one-thousand dollars per square foot. But that’s not the most expensive. That belongs to the 93920 zip code of Big Sur were a coastline property in that neighborhood is over 42-hundred dollars per square foot.
Silicon Valley

Opinion: California restaurant board plan would increase prices

Over the past two years, COVID’s effects on small businesses have been profound. I am one of the lucky ones — a restaurant owner that made it through the pandemic. I own and operate Saffron Indian Cuisine restaurant in Fairfield along with several Sourdough & Co. locations throughout the Bay Area. I am responsible for 46 employees and have worked hard these past two years to keep my doors open. It has been a struggle, but our restaurants weathered the storm while still taking care of our employees, giving back to first responders and serving our customers.
Multiple California cities cancel 4th of July fireworks

While the 4th of July is typically a time for celebration, this year, several California cities are opting to cancel their traditional fireworks displays. For many Americans, the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our nation's independence with parades, barbecues, and fireworks. However, this year several cities in California have canceled their fireworks displays due to the ongoing drought and the increased risk of wildfires.
California Gas Tax Increase Starts July 1

Gas prices in some areas of California are already higher than the national average, but those prices are going to go up even more with the scheduled increase in the state's gas excise tax. On July 1, California's gas tax will increase prices at the pump by about three cents...
Can you drive a forklift? This California company will give you $5,000 to work for them

A Fresno-based raisin company is offering new recruits a $5,000 sign-on bonus to be part of their stack crew or as forklift and machine operators. Sun-Maid Growers of America, an agricultural cooperative that is one of the largest raisin and dried fruit processors in the world, is hoping to fill positions that make the stacks of raisins at their Kingsburg facility.
Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings Tuesday, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted at around 2 p.m. near the Yuba River in Nevada County and had spread to more than 500 acres (202 hectares) by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
How some Bay Area residents will spend their stimulus checks

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) -- California lawmakers have struck a deal to send $7 billion back to taxpayers to counter soaring inflation. About 23 million California residents will soon receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers on Sunday.  Opinions are mixed as to what the money will pay for and whether it will help.Robert Pickett is a retired teacher living outside Sacramento. He says he'll receive $350 under the governor's new inflation relief plan. "That would be groceries for about two weeks, and maybe one tank of gas," said Pickett. For...
Huge reservoir near Bay Area could be expanded to store more water

Motorists zooming along Highway 152 through Pacheco Pass between Gilroy and Los Banos notice an unusual site amid the parched, oak-studded hills: A vast inland sea. The shimmering body of water, San Luis Reservoir, is 7 miles long and a key part of California’s modern water supply created when President John F. Kennedy pushed a dynamite plunger there in 1962 to kick off its construction. Today water from the massive lake irrigates farmland across the Central Valley and also provides drinking water for Silicon Valley, including San Jose.
The California ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices

Looking to get the biggest bang for your buck? You won’t be able to stretch your dollar very far in San Francisco, where homes easily go for more than $1,000 per square foot. Popular parts of Los Angeles aren’t much better, and the insane real estate market the past couple years has made previously affordable places like Sacramento and Fresno out of reach for many Californians.
