One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba cosplay is getting ready for the Hashira's tough future with the Snake Hashira, Obanai Iguro! After being introduced towards the tail end of the first season, the Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs had showcased to both fans and Tanjiro Kamado just how strong and influential each of the Hashira can be in a real fight. With the end of the second season seeing the second of these ranks being removed from the equation, Iguro was actually the one who was at the scene and made note of how much is changing for the Hashira group going forward in the anime's arcs.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO