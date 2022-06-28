ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Britney Spears Says She Was ‘Losing It’ During Vegas Residency: ‘I Wanted To Crawl In A Hole’

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago

Britney Spears has expertly crafted a whole new life around her recent marriage to Sam Asghari and her stunning new $12M Calabasas mansion. But the pop princess is prone to looking back on the past for perspective, and that’s exactly what she did via Instagram on June 27. “Do you know how many times I literally wanted to crawl in a hole and feel like an idiot while looking at social media ???” she wrote, alongside a smart phone emoji.

The post included a video of an apparent Robert Pattinson lookalike dancing, shuffle style, to Katy Perry‘s hit “Firework.” The video then cuts to Britney doing the same little jig alongside a friend. “These women with a style game and hot bodies … s*** !!!” she continued. “The excitement of fast shooting with edits these days … In my conservatorship, each shot in my videos was like 4 years !!! My last commercial I did with @elizabetharden I went into a studio with a girl with the exact same reading glasses I had !!!”

“I did somewhat of a fast edit … so I’m well aware by saying “f*** it” and leaving the whole system behind … I am sure it looks like a huge fail dancing in my garage or having a huge hole in the wall from burning down my gym,” the down-to-earth singer shared, before reflecting on her hugely successful Las Vegas residency.

“But the truth is the path of doing shows in Vegas … the responsibility of so many people … well I got older and the restrictions on just being human having to call a doctor for permission to get Tylenol for a headache made me lose it … for a headache !!! I was literally losing it … I still lose it … I lose my phone 3x a day, can’t find my shades when they are on top of my head … I’m human and I do my best !!! I know I completely suck most of the time but I still try my best … here is a post of me trying to be like Batman … it’s a hard world but we’re all fireworks as @katyperry says … I mean ask Batman if he knows !!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i95Sa_0gO3af9g00
Britney Spears onstage with her backup dancers. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Britney has made no secret of her dissatisfaction with her time in Las Vegas, due to friction with her brother and her father. She recently eviscerated her brother Bryan Spears via Instagram, claiming he wouldn’t allow her to have a drink during the residency and wanted control over her. “None of you ever wanted it (the residency) to end because you all loved telling me what to do and treating me like absolutely nothing !!!” she wrote in part in a lengthy June 14 Instagram post.

Still, her latest post proves she can look back at a difficult time with humor and literally dance it off!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Bryan Spears
Person
Britney Spears
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Losing It
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner For ‘Throwing That A## Down’ In Rare Post

Travis Scott, 31, showed love for the mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, 24, on Father’s Day! The rapper, who doesn’t post about his personal life often, posted a photo of the makeup mogul from the back as she cooked at a stovetop in a white tank top and tie-dye jeans. Some of her long hair was pulled back into a clip and she held a plate in one hand as she used a cooking tool over a skillet in the other.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Passionately Make Out in the Bahamas and Confirm They’re Thriving 5+ Years In

Shortly after a fan spotted Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dining together in New York City with a friend, the very private couple of five and a half years was photographed by paparazzi publicly making out in the picturesque Bahamas water while on vacation. TMZ ran the initial photos and details, reporting that the two were seen there on Sunday. Here they are, kissing in the ocean—happy summer solstice, indeed:
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
19K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy