Bristol, Virginia City leaders have unanimously agreed to a September 12 closing date for its troubled, and often smelly landfill. City leaders met Tuesday and voted to accept the terms of the preliminary injunction filed by its sister city, Bristol, Tennessee. Bristol, Virginia must also have temperature monitors as well as adequate cover on top of the landfill. By June of 2023 the city must have installed an odor mitigation system to capture any escaping gases from the landfill.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO