HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After more than two years of virtual events, the Alzheimer's Association is excited to welcome people back in person. "We know so many people have been isolated and if there is someone who really does not thrive in that type of environment it can really play some serious damage on their mental cognitive abilities moving forward," said Justin George. "Being out and about and being able to fellowship with other people, is part of healthy living."

MILILANI, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO