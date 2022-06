We utilized intense winds across the country yesterday to eke out a profitable 2-1 day in No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets. There's only nine games on today's MLB slate but I'm thrilled with the value on the board. Be sure to check out the BetSided team's previews as you're making wagers at WynnBET Sportsbook, but I've got a few bets to add to your ticket as well.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO