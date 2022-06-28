ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Great America theme park to close in ‘up to 11 years’

By Justin Campbell, Phil Mayer
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dk579_0gO3aMZz00

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will be shutting down its rides, but there is still plenty of time for customers to visit the park. Park operator Cedar Fair announced that it sold the land for $310 million, but will still operate the park for “a period of up to 11 years” before closing its doors.

Bay Area real estate company Prologis, Inc. bought the land. There is no word yet as to what it will do with the property.

“We chose Prologis as our partner because of their deep ties in the Bay Area and their reputation for working closely with local communities on large developments,” said Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman

The city of Santa Clara said it “cannot comment on the economic impacts or benefits.”

Cedar Fair bought the land from the City of Santa Clara and the State of California in 2019. The park has been open since 1976.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
climaterwc.com

FoodieLand Night Market coming to San Mateo Event Center this weekend

The FoodieLand Night Market featuring over 160 vendors is coming to the San Mateo County Event Center this weekend, July 1-3. The outdoor event, inspired by the Night Markets of Asia, will offer up a variety of foods, games and entertainment for the whole family. Event hours are 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets to enter must be purchased online here. It costs $7 to enter on each day, although there is an early bird special of $5 for those entering between 3-5 p.m. Friday.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Santa Clara, CA
Lifestyle
Santa Clara, CA
Business
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area guide to July 4 fireworks, festivities

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Fireworks, festivities, food — get ready to celebrate this year's Fourth of July. If you're looking for the best red, white and blue events in the Bay Area (and beyond), follow along with KTVU's city-by-city festivities guide to Independence Day. Alameda. Gathering more than 60,000...
KRON4 News

Flight cancellations in Bay Area increase ahead of Fourth of July

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Summer travel season is already in full swing with people jetting off to both domestic and international destinations. With Fourth of July around the corner, it’s only going to get busier. “We have had several days this month with over 68,000 people departing through the security checkpoints in a single day. We […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Real Estate Company#Theme Park#Cedar Fair#Prologis Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Bay Area

Family Fun: County Fairs Return to Bay Area This Summer

Summer is in full swing in the Bay Area — and warmer weather means it's county fair season (if there is such a thing). If you're looking for something to do with the whole family this summer, several Bay Area county fairs kick off in the coming weeks. Here's...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
San José Spotlight

Say goodbye to flavored tobacco in San Jose

San Jose has put the kibosh on flavored tobacco to reduce teen vaping. Starting Friday, San Jose’s 600-plus smoke shops can no longer sell flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes, including menthol flavored products. The ban, which the San Jose City Council unanimously passed last September, will apply to any tobacco products with an artificial or natural flavor,... The post Say goodbye to flavored tobacco in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Refinery29

A Week In San Jose, CA, On A $60,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: an office admin who makes $60,000 per year and spends some of her...
SAN JOSE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Nobu Hotel Palo Alto, a flawless experience for discriminating travelers

Stunning design and accommodations with world-class food experience. Palo Alto, Calif.- Keeping one foot always firmly planted in the future, Palo Alto offers a fitting location for Nobu Hotels which offers a unique local experience at each of its select properties around the world. From Malibu to Barcelona, Nobu Hotels offers guests stunning design and accommodations with world-class Nobu food experiences.
PALO ALTO, CA
sanbenito.com

Hollister Cannery Club grand opening scheduled for July 9

Twin Oaks, a new resort-style gated community for active adults age 55 and older, will celebrate the grand opening of its new clubhouse, The Cannery Club, on July 9 in Hollister. The Cannery Club is described in a press release as a “luxurious” clubhouse with a swimming pool and soaking...
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

SamTrans bus hits woman along El Camino Real in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK -- A SamTrans bus on El Camino Real in Menlo Park struck a woman walking on the road early Wednesday morning, police said.The bus was traveling south between Encinal and Valparaiso avenues around 1:20 a.m. when it struck the pedestrian, causing life-threatening injuries. Police and medics arrived at the scene and provided first aid, after which the victim was transported to the hospital.Police were initially unable to identify the victim, however, they later found that she had been reported missing in the city of San Mateo Tuesday evening.Menlo Park and San Mateo police did not release or confirm the name of the woman. However, 78-year-old Gloria Flor was the only person reported missing in the city of San Mateo on Tuesday. Police reported just after 3 a.m. Wednesday that Flor had been found, a couple hours after the collision.Menlo Park police are investigating the collision and request anyone who witnessed it to contact them at (650) 330-6300.wn.
MENLO PARK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy