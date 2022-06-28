APD searching for man who crashed car into pole after leading police on chase

ATLANTA — Police are looking for a driver, who led them on a chase through Downtown Atlanta and crashed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Quincy Hall recalled the chaos that happened on Monday right outside his cell phone business ‘Imprint Repairs’ on Forsyth Street in Downtown Atlanta.

“The guy was coming about 80 miles down Forsyth, lost control of the vehicle, almost hit a couple of pedestrians, got out the car and started running, and he ran around the corner to the court,” he said.

“At first, it was about five people, and then maybe being out here, you start seeing about 10 cop cars come in, the crowd growing.”

In a matter of minutes, what Hall described as a simple car crash, turned into a large scene of law enforcement everywhere.

“I am surprised that it was this amount of officers that’s out here,” said Hall.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was working on a different news report, when the crash happened outside the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Our cameras were rolling as everything unfolded.

A spokesperson with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said it all started when a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the gray Hyundai Elantra.

That’s when the driver crashed into a pole near Forsyth and Walton Streets.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Deputies said the suspect got out of the car with a handgun visible and tried to enter a federal building, but then started heading towards Woodruff Park near Georgia State University.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill saw several officers searching parts of Georgia State’s campus.

They also shut down parts of Auburn Avenue and looked inside parking decks for the suspect.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Delays thwarting travel out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Major airlines are facing staffing shortages and cutbacks at the worst possible time just as Americans are booking more flights.

©2022 Cox Media Group