Veteran coach Janet Hilburn is gearing up to take on her 29th year as head coach for the Kennett tennis team. She led the Indians to win the State Championship in 2021 – with the exception of 2020, she's brought home at least a District Championship every year since 2010. Now, she's on the brink of being named Coach of the Year at the 2022 Semoball Awards.

KENNETT, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO