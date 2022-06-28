‘Destiny 2’: 3 Top-Tier Drang Perk Rolls

Wyverns have come to Ark: Survival Evolved. The new DLC expansion map of Fjordur in Ark: Survival Evolved has introduced several new dinosaurs, regions to explore, and resources to harvest. As always in Ark, getting around the map to accomplish the different tasks set out for you is made ten times easier if you have a tamed creature to help you along the way. Whether this is so you can ride it around the map, saving hours compared to being on foot, or helping you retrieve items you've lost after death, having a handy-dandy dino by your side makes life easier in Ark. On the map of Fjordur, the story is the same. However, the dinosaurs this time around can be a little difficult to tame, so why go through all of the trouble? In Fjordur, you can acquire wyvern eggs, that can hatch and give you an already-tamed wyvern.
