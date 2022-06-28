Contaminated blood inquiry: Victim reacts to Sir John Major's evidence
2 days ago
A victim of the contaminated blood scandal has said he would not call thousands of deaths "bad luck". Gary Webster was reacting to Sir John Major's comments while giving evidence in the inquiry. Up to 30,000 people contracted HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 80s after treatment on the...
The cancer campaigner, blogger, broadcaster and former teacher, Dame Deborah James, has died aged 40. She had been receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer at home and had raised millions for cancer research. The host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast was given a damehood in...
A MAN thought to be Britain's fattest who once weighed 55 stone has died at the age of 37. Matthew Crawford hit the headlines when he cost the NHS hundreds of thousands by blocking four hospital beds for 18 months. Friends said he was back in hospital last week and...
Thousands of victims of the infected blood scandal suffered “incredibly bad luck”, former prime minister Sir John Major has said.To audible gasps from those present at the Infected Blood Inquiry in London, Sir John suggested no amount of money could have offered a true level of compensation for what had happened.The infection of up to 30,000 people with HIV or hepatitis C from contaminated blood has been called the biggest treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.Thousands died after contaminated blood products were imported from the US in the 1970s and 1980s, often from prisoners, sex workers and drug...
A parish council leader who reduced a cake shop owner to tears when he terrified her with a 'Gandalf' staff when confronting her over a sandwich board blocking a floral display has lost a libel battle. Rodney Goldsmith, the chairman of the parish council of Steyning, now faces a massive...
A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
South African authorities were still seeking answers Tuesday, two days after 21 underage teenagers partying after the end of school exams died in a mysterious incident at a nightclub. But new details emerged as survivors spoke of a strong and suffocating smell in the jam-packed double-story building. The bodies of...
PARENTS have been urged to check their children's medical records after health chiefs detected polio in the UK. It's the first time the illness has been found in the country since 1984. Health bosses have said Brits should check their children's jabs are up to date after picking up signs...
BRITAIN could be hit by a new killer disease any day as there are signs of a “major” outbreak “on the horizon”, an expert has warned. Prof Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh believes ‘Disease X’ is “just around the corner”.
A lawyer who injected supermarket food with his blood will be sentenced next month. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, went to three shops on Fulham Palace Road in west London on August 25, 2021 carrying a bucket filled with hypodermic needles. The solicitor jabbed products including an apple, bacon, buttermilk and Chicken...
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a dangerous Victorian illness as cases continue to rise. Infections of scarlet fever have increased in recent weeks, and health chiefs have warned Brits to be 'vigilant'. Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has revealed that...
Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The Prince of Wales and his granddaughter Lilibet had a "very emotional" first meeting during Platinum Jubilee, a royal source said. Prince Charles was "absolutely thrilled" by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit with their daughter and son Archie, the source added. Prince Harry, who quit as a working...
A Lisburn couple have been handed suspended sentences for keeping an employee in enforced servitude. John Izekor, 36, and Precious Izekor, 29, kept their housekeeper and nanny in the dark about her immigration status and refused to return her passport or pay her an agreed rate. It is the first...
An investigation into an alleged gang-rape has been dropped by police. A woman, in her 20s, said she had been raped by four unknown men in an alleyway near McIlroy Park in Tilehurst, Reading. Thames Valley Police said officers had conducted "extensive inquiries" after the report on Monday. Following examinations...
Reality TV star Jasmine Burkitt has died at the age of 28. Her fiancé, Lewis Burke, described her as "the kindest person he'd ever known" in a tribute posted on social media. Ms Burkitt, from Colwyn Bay, was born with dwarfism. She appeared in the BBC Three documentary series Small Teen Big World in 2010 and later in Small Teen Bigger World.
When Adolf Hitler's deputy Rudolf Hess arrived in a small south Wales town, mystery surrounded why he was there. Some suspected it was not really him. Even today no-one really knows why he was in the UK. Historian Phil Carradice suspects Hess was sentimental about Wales because of a connection...
Britain is now going through its third major wave of Covid-19 infections this year. According to the ONS Infection Survey released last week, about 1.7 million people in the UK are estimated to have been infected in the week ending 18 June, a 23% rise on the previous week. This follows a 43% jump the previous week. The figures raise several important questions about how the nation will fare in the coming months as it struggles to contain the disease.
A woman has been raped and assaulted by four men in an alleyway attack in Reading. Thames Valley Police is appealing for information on the attack, which happened at around 22:00 BST on Monday. The woman, in her twenties, was walking through an alleyway near McIlroy Park, Tilehurst, when all...
