Aerospace & Defense

An American Airlines' regional carrier is offering triple pay for pilots who pick up open trips in July: CNBC

By Huileng Tan
 2 days ago

Envoy Air is tripling the pay of pilots who pick up open trips on their days off in July.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

  • Envoy Air — an American Airlines' subsidiary — is tripling pay for pilots who pick up trips in July.
  • Envoy said it aims to run a reliable schedule during the peak summer travel season.
  • Airlines are struggling with a staff shortage as travel demand returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Envoy Air — a regional carrier under American Airlines — is tripling the pay of pilots who pick up trips from July 2 to July 31, according to CNBC.

The airline has declared "super critical coverage" for all bases over the period and "any open time flown during this time frame will be paid at 300%," CNBC reported, citing a note to pilots.

"As part of the proactive strategy to run a reliable schedule during the peak summer travel season, Envoy is offering pilots triple pay to pick up uncovered trips on their days off in the month of July," the airline told Insider. The bonus will only be offered if there are open trips available.

Envoy's move comes amid a messy summer travel season with flight delays and chaos across the industry as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels. Issues faced by airlines include staff — including pilot — shortages and bad weather.

"There are not enough people working to handle the number of people flying," Helane Becker, a senior research analyst at the investment bank Cowen, told Insider's Marguerite Ward on Monday.

With the long Fourth of July weekend coming up, the industry is bracing itself for another round of disruptions. Over the Juneteenth and Father's Day weekends, US airlines canceled or delayed more than 35,000 flights collectively.

Almost 900 flights across the US were canceled on Sunday alone, according to data from flight tracking website, FlightAware.

