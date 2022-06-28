ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

By Michael Kelly, Associated Press
 2 days ago
DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first career shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0.

José Iglesias hit a two-run homer and the Rockies handed Tyler Anderson his first loss in 12 starts and two relief appearances this season.

Kris Bryant went 1 for 4 in his return to the lineup after missing more than a month with a lower back strain.

Kuhl struck out five and didn't walk a batter in the longest outing of his career. His previous best was 7 1/3 innings against Cincinnati on April 30.

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

