SHR Residential Breaks Ground on The Howell Apartments in Upper Westside

By Caleb J. Spivak
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 2 days ago

SHR Residential has broken ground on The Howell , a Class A apartment community in the Upper Westside on the site of a former food truck park on Howell Mill Road and I-75, the company Monday announced.

The Howell will have 210 apartments with a mix of three-bedroom, two-bedroom and one-bedroom units. There will also be co-working space as well as commercial spaces for retail or food and beverage.

SHR Residential, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Songy Highroads , expects to complete the ground-up development, at 1850 Howell Mill Road NW, in early 2024 .

The Howell was designed by Atlanta’s Cooper Carry architects. SHR Residential’s capital partner for the project is Chicago-based private equity firm Walton Street Capital , while construction financing is provided by Atlanta’s Ameris Bank . Reeves Young is the General Contractor and Rivers Residential will serve as SHR’s project manager.

The Howell is SHR Residential’s first ground-up multifamily project, according to Monday’s announcement.

“We’re excited to have mobilized and started sitework on The Howell, and will begin foundation work soon on one of the finest and most conveniently located Class A rental communities in the Upper West Side neighborhood,” Todd W. Nocerini , president and chief operating officer at SHR, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCv36_0gO3TCMA00
Rendering: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26KJqP_0gO3TCMA00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FcAp2_0gO3TCMA00
Photo: Official


multihousingnews.com

