Local MIBOR awards three scholarships

The Maple Grove Homemakers met at 12:30 p.m. June 20 at the New Richmond Community Center with 12 members present, and our guest speakers Sandy Brown and Tricia Herr. This was a pitch-in luncheon and there was a lot of good food. President Sandra Lightle led us in the Pledge to the American Flag, Christian Flag, Creed and Mission Statement. Our inspiration was given by Minnie Howard and she reminded us that there are a lot of mean things that go on around us, however, there are still a lot of good people in our area to help you when the need arises.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO