Montgomery County, IN

Local MIBOR awards three scholarships

Journal Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montgomery County Division of MIBOR awarded scholarships to three local high school graduates. One graduating senior from each county high school was selected to receive $500 towards their education...

www.journalreview.com

Journal Review

Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association

The June 13 meeting of the Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association was held at the Crawfordsville District Public Library. President Kathy Steele led the membership in the Pledge of Allegiance and an invocation was given by Lynn Robison. Summer birthdays were recognized. President Steele welcomed guests and turned the program over to Sue Mullendore for the memorial service for those teachers from our county who had passed away this past year. Those remembered were: Dixie Boyles, Shari Larew, Bob Baird, Bob Nabors, Bill Richmond, Andy Anderson, Curt Allen, Nancy Servies, Chet Henson, Dick Walke, Jim Spenser, Mary Lynn Harris and Wayne Tate. Many friends and family members of the deceased attended the ceremony and told the group wonderful memories of their loved ones.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Easy as Pi: Math Literacy at the library

Need to brush up on your math skills for a new job? Have major math anxiety? Love math and want to explore new books on the topic? No matter where you are on the math love/hate scale, Crawfordsville District Public Library has prime resources — many with titles on the punny side — to assist with math literacy.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Full Scale Exercise

Crawfordsville High School become a different type of learning environment Wednesday as local emergency response departments participated in a full scale active shooter exercise. The exercise involved about 100 participants and was conducted solely for practice and planning. The scenario for the exercise was that during school hours in mid-May,...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Maple Grove Extension Homemakers

The Maple Grove Homemakers met at 12:30 p.m. June 20 at the New Richmond Community Center with 12 members present, and our guest speakers Sandy Brown and Tricia Herr. This was a pitch-in luncheon and there was a lot of good food. President Sandra Lightle led us in the Pledge to the American Flag, Christian Flag, Creed and Mission Statement. Our inspiration was given by Minnie Howard and she reminded us that there are a lot of mean things that go on around us, however, there are still a lot of good people in our area to help you when the need arises.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Southmont FFA

The Southmont FFA Chapter traveled June 13-16 to the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis to attend the 93rd Indiana State FFA Convention. During the convention students were able to listen to motivational speeches from both state and national FFA officers, attend award sessions, serve as delegates and attend leadership workshops. Students also had the chance to meet other FFA members from across the state and visit with numerous agricultural businesses and colleges.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Pierce graduates from Lakeview College of Nursing

DANVILLE, Illinois — Bailey Pierce of Covington was recently recognized for graduating from Lakeview College of Nursing. She earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Danville location. Pierce is a 2008 graduate of Armstrong Potomac High School in Armstrong, Illinois. She graduated from Parkland...
DANVILLE, IL
Journal Review

UIndy recognizes several area students

The University of Indianapolis has announced its Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the second semester of the 2021–2022 academic year. Students named to the Honor Roll have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester and earned a grade point average of at least 3.4 but less than 3.7. Dean’s List students have completed at least 12 credit hours and earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Active shooter exercise planned at CHS

A full-scale active shooter exercise is scheduled 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at Crawfordsville High School. There will be a noticeable increase in law enforcement and first responders in the area surrounding Crawfordsville High School. This will include a fly-in and fly-out of a medical helicopter, set up of the mass casualty trailer and apparatus from other responding agencies.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Commissioners table solar changes

After conducting a public hearing Monday, Montgomery County Commissioners tabled a proposed change to the county zoning ordinance concerning solar farm setbacks. The county planning commission presented the changes to commissioners with a favorable recommendation. However, after hearing interested persons speak in favor of and opposing the changes, commissioners decided it was best to get more information before making a determination.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Miller to retire from Chase Bank

Angie Miller will retire from Chase Bank on Tuesday. Miller has been an integral part of the company for the last 38 years. Her contributions will always be valued and remembered. Her hard work, commitment and dedication are worthy of admiration. As a tribute, the company and her family are...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Weliever graduates from Carthage College

KENOSHA, Wisconsin — Carthage College congratulates the new graduates who completed their studies between December 2021 and May 2022, including Rebecca Weliever of Crawfordsville, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Mr. and Mrs. Garrett

Mr. and Mrs. James R. Garrett of Crawfordsville celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 19 with a catered, surprise family dinner. Garrett and the former Lucille Bailey were married June 28, 1952, at Michigantown, Indiana, with the Rev. Vard Van Briggle officiating. Randall is retired from RR Donnelley &...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Hannah MaryLee McMichael

Hannah MaryLee McMichael, a daughter, born at 4:36 p.m. June 13 at Lebanon, to Travis and Morgan McMichael, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 inches. She was welcome home by siblings, Alivia, Klaire, Kennah and Bentley. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Allen and Michael Brown.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Pro-life rally planned for Saturday

Pro-life advocates will gather at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Pike Place in Crawfordsville for a rally to celebrate the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. The ruling, released last week overturns the 1973 case Roe v. Wade which replaced state laws protecting...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Lippencott earns degree from Missouri S&T

ROLLA, Missouri — Ross Lippencott of Waveland was among the approximately 1,000 students who received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies held on campus this past May. He graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.
WAVELAND, IN
Journal Review

Tripp Roland Sheets

Tripp Roland Sheets, a son, born June 9 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Skye Barnes and Matthew Sheets, New Richmond. At birth, he weighed 7 pounds. He was welcomed home by sister Bentley Marie Lauy, 9, brother Kyre Keith Sheets, 9, and sister Cora Moon Sheets, 3. Maternal grandparents...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: June 29, 2022

• Drug/drug paraphernalia found in the 700 block of East Franklin Street — 4:29 p.m. • Animal bite at Woodlawn Plaza and East Pike Street —4:52 p.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 400 block of South Grace Avenue — 4:58 p.m. • Sex crime in the 2000...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Terrence David Fitzwater

Terrence David Fitzwater, 51, of Lafayette passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his residence. He was born Aug. 12, 1970, at Crawfordsville, to David Lee Churchill and Patricia Lee Fitzwater. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School and attended Pikes Peak Community College. Terrence was a proud...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Journal Review

Traffic pattern for fireworks show stays the same

Fireworks watchers will follow the usual traffic pattern after Monday’s Independence Day celebration at Milligan Park. The traffic plan guides vehicles in both directions on South Boulevard and away from the park on Joe Allen Parkway, Danville Avenue and Elmore, Prospect and Payton streets. The plan was approved Wednesday by the Crawfordsville Board of Public Works and Safety.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Parke County REMC is now accepting applications for a Full Time Groundman. …

Parke County REMC is now accepting applications for a Full Time Groundman. High school diploma or equivalent required. Must have, or be able to obtain, a valid Indiana Class A Commercial Drivers License and be able to pass a pre-employment drug test. For more information and to apply, visit pcremc.com/job-opportunities. All applications must be received by 4 pm Wed., July 6, 2022.
PARKE COUNTY, IN

