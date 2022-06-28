ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Tripp Roland Sheets

Journal Review
 2 days ago

Tripp Roland Sheets, a son, born June 9 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Skye Barnes and Matthew Sheets, New Richmond. At...

Journal Review

Mabel E. Grimes

Mabel E. Grimes, 99, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at home with family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald B. Grimes. Mabel was born Oct. 8, 1922 to the late Charles and Mollie (Head) Cheek in Wingate. She was a graduate of Wingate...
WINGATE, IN
Journal Review

Gary L. Bullock

Gary L. Bullock, 69, of Crawfordsville passed away at home Monday, June 27, 2022. He was born July 27, 1952, at Crawfordsville, to Lawrence and Janet Harnisch Bullock. Gary was a 1970 graduate of Crawfordsville High School. He worked for the Norfolk Southern Railroad retiring in 2012. Gary enjoyed going...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Mr. and Mrs. Garrett

Mr. and Mrs. James R. Garrett of Crawfordsville celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 19 with a catered, surprise family dinner. Garrett and the former Lucille Bailey were married June 28, 1952, at Michigantown, Indiana, with the Rev. Vard Van Briggle officiating. Randall is retired from RR Donnelley &...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

IU Kokomo salutes May graduates

KOKOMO — Three hundred forty Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in May 2022. The graduates represent 28 Indiana counties and six states. Area graduates include:. • Tamara Louise Montgomery of Crawfordsville earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration. • Adam Rylee Voils of Jamestown earned a...
KOKOMO, IN
Journal Review

Hannah MaryLee McMichael

Hannah MaryLee McMichael, a daughter, born at 4:36 p.m. June 13 at Lebanon, to Travis and Morgan McMichael, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 inches. She was welcome home by siblings, Alivia, Klaire, Kennah and Bentley. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Allen and Michael Brown.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Two good friends and one great county rivalry

It was argubaly the most exciting boys golf season in recent memory this past spring. Crawfordsville and Southmont went toe to toe at seemingly every meet they met up at. The two county rivals first met up at the Danville Invite and each tied one another by each shooting a 349. The Athenians would get the better of the Mounties at the Southmont Invite by six strokes as the two schools took the top two spots. Fast forward to the Sagamore Conference meet at Rocky Ridge and it would be the same close battle with this time the Mounties edging out CHS by a single stroke for third. When the county chase title was on the line at the county meet the Athenians would best the Mounties by two strokes 347-349 to claim the county crown.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

UIndy recognizes several area students

The University of Indianapolis has announced its Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the second semester of the 2021–2022 academic year. Students named to the Honor Roll have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester and earned a grade point average of at least 3.4 but less than 3.7. Dean’s List students have completed at least 12 credit hours and earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Pierce graduates from Lakeview College of Nursing

DANVILLE, Illinois — Bailey Pierce of Covington was recently recognized for graduating from Lakeview College of Nursing. She earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Danville location. Pierce is a 2008 graduate of Armstrong Potomac High School in Armstrong, Illinois. She graduated from Parkland...
DANVILLE, IL
Journal Review

Local Record: June 30, 2022

• Assault in the 600 block of East Pike Street — 12:29 a.m. • Property damage in the 1600 block of Crawfordsville Square Drive — 8:09 a.m. • Theft in the 200 block of West Oak Hill Road — 12 p.m. • Theft in the 1900 block...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association

The June 13 meeting of the Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association was held at the Crawfordsville District Public Library. President Kathy Steele led the membership in the Pledge of Allegiance and an invocation was given by Lynn Robison. Summer birthdays were recognized. President Steele welcomed guests and turned the program over to Sue Mullendore for the memorial service for those teachers from our county who had passed away this past year. Those remembered were: Dixie Boyles, Shari Larew, Bob Baird, Bob Nabors, Bill Richmond, Andy Anderson, Curt Allen, Nancy Servies, Chet Henson, Dick Walke, Jim Spenser, Mary Lynn Harris and Wayne Tate. Many friends and family members of the deceased attended the ceremony and told the group wonderful memories of their loved ones.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Franklin College honors 2022 graduates

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Franklin College’s 2022 Commencement took place on May 21 in Spurlock Center Gymnasium on the Franklin College campus. The event was also live-streamed on the college’s website. The top five majors of the graduating class were business, exercise science, biology, psychology, and history. The college conferred 172 undergraduate degrees and 31 graduate degrees.
FRANKLIN, IN
Journal Review

Southmont FFA

The Southmont FFA Chapter traveled June 13-16 to the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis to attend the 93rd Indiana State FFA Convention. During the convention students were able to listen to motivational speeches from both state and national FFA officers, attend award sessions, serve as delegates and attend leadership workshops. Students also had the chance to meet other FFA members from across the state and visit with numerous agricultural businesses and colleges.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Miller to retire from Chase Bank

Angie Miller will retire from Chase Bank on Tuesday. Miller has been an integral part of the company for the last 38 years. Her contributions will always be valued and remembered. Her hard work, commitment and dedication are worthy of admiration. As a tribute, the company and her family are...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Larry W. Hall

A memorial gravesite service is planned for Larry Wayne Hall, 76, a former Hillsboro resident who died Dec. 23, 2021,. at Dallas, Texas. The service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Hillsboro. Online condolences may be made at www.mausfuneralhome.com.
HILLSBORO, IN
Journal Review

Weliever graduates from Carthage College

KENOSHA, Wisconsin — Carthage College congratulates the new graduates who completed their studies between December 2021 and May 2022, including Rebecca Weliever of Crawfordsville, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Maple Grove Extension Homemakers

The Maple Grove Homemakers met at 12:30 p.m. June 20 at the New Richmond Community Center with 12 members present, and our guest speakers Sandy Brown and Tricia Herr. This was a pitch-in luncheon and there was a lot of good food. President Sandra Lightle led us in the Pledge to the American Flag, Christian Flag, Creed and Mission Statement. Our inspiration was given by Minnie Howard and she reminded us that there are a lot of mean things that go on around us, however, there are still a lot of good people in our area to help you when the need arises.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

A historic hitter and a historic Mountie

Taylor Grino - SM Laine Schlicher - CHS. NEW MARKET — Southmont softball coach Dan Taylor, who knows a thing or two about softball, has called Macie Shirk “the most prolific hitter in school history”. Just a glance at Shirk’s numbers and you can see why she is more than worthy of that praise. After a stellar junior season with the Mounties, Shirk was set on having an even better senior season. To say she did that would be a major understatement. This season Shirk had a season that will go down in school history as probably the best offensive season ever. Along with her .535 batting average, she cranked 11 home runs and tallied 40 RBI’s while slugging 1.126 and having an OPS of 1.707.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Full Scale Exercise

Crawfordsville High School become a different type of learning environment Wednesday as local emergency response departments participated in a full scale active shooter exercise. The exercise involved about 100 participants and was conducted solely for practice and planning. The scenario for the exercise was that during school hours in mid-May,...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Active shooter exercise planned at CHS

A full-scale active shooter exercise is scheduled 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at Crawfordsville High School. There will be a noticeable increase in law enforcement and first responders in the area surrounding Crawfordsville High School. This will include a fly-in and fly-out of a medical helicopter, set up of the mass casualty trailer and apparatus from other responding agencies.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN

