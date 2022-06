Looking to add some left-handed pop to their lineup after losing Bryce Harper to a broken left thumb, the Phillies are calling up Darick Hall from Triple A. Hall, 26, belted his 20th homer for Triple A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday night. He is in the cleanup spot as the Phillies’ designated hitter Wednesday night against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO