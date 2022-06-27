ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Plum, Wilson combine for 54 points in Aces' win

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Kelsey Plum scored 29 points, A’ja Wilson had 25 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 79-73 on Monday night.

Dearica Hamby made her first field goal of the game with 1:16 remaining to give Las Vegas a 76-73 lead and Plum added two free throws on the their next possession for a five-point advantage.

Jackie Young added nine points and seven assists and Plum had five assists and three steals for Las Vegas (14-4), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Plum was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line and Wilson made 8 of 9. The Aces were without starting guard Chelsea Gray, averaging 12.5 points and six assists, due to personal reasons.

Wilson had 17 points and six rebounds in the first half as Las Vegas led 40-36.

Nneka Ogwumike had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles (7-11). Lexie Brown scored 17 points, Liz Cambage had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Brittney Sykes had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
San Diego, CA
Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Person
Brittney Sykes
Person
Lexie Brown
Person
Dearica Hamby
Person
Chelsea Gray
Person
A'ja Wilson
US News and World Report

Mystics Make 15 3-Pointers in 92-74 Victory Over Dream

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored 18 points, Ariel Atkins added 15 and the Washington Mystics made 15 3-pointers in a 92-74 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night. Washington was 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half to help build a 52-32 lead. Atkins...
ATLANTA, GA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
70K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy