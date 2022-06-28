ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Hannah MaryLee McMichael

Journal Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHannah MaryLee McMichael, a daughter, born at 4:36 p.m. June 13 at...

www.journalreview.com

Journal Review

Mr. and Mrs. Garrett

Mr. and Mrs. James R. Garrett of Crawfordsville celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 19 with a catered, surprise family dinner. Garrett and the former Lucille Bailey were married June 28, 1952, at Michigantown, Indiana, with the Rev. Vard Van Briggle officiating. Randall is retired from RR Donnelley &...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Mabel E. Grimes

Mabel E. Grimes, 99, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at home with family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald B. Grimes. Mabel was born Oct. 8, 1922 to the late Charles and Mollie (Head) Cheek in Wingate. She was a graduate of Wingate...
WINGATE, IN
Journal Review

Tripp Roland Sheets

Tripp Roland Sheets, a son, born June 9 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Skye Barnes and Matthew Sheets, New Richmond. At birth, he weighed 7 pounds. He was welcomed home by sister Bentley Marie Lauy, 9, brother Kyre Keith Sheets, 9, and sister Cora Moon Sheets, 3. Maternal grandparents...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association

The June 13 meeting of the Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association was held at the Crawfordsville District Public Library. President Kathy Steele led the membership in the Pledge of Allegiance and an invocation was given by Lynn Robison. Summer birthdays were recognized. President Steele welcomed guests and turned the program over to Sue Mullendore for the memorial service for those teachers from our county who had passed away this past year. Those remembered were: Dixie Boyles, Shari Larew, Bob Baird, Bob Nabors, Bill Richmond, Andy Anderson, Curt Allen, Nancy Servies, Chet Henson, Dick Walke, Jim Spenser, Mary Lynn Harris and Wayne Tate. Many friends and family members of the deceased attended the ceremony and told the group wonderful memories of their loved ones.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Gary L. Bullock

Gary L. Bullock, 69, of Crawfordsville passed away at home Monday, June 27, 2022. He was born July 27, 1952, at Crawfordsville, to Lawrence and Janet Harnisch Bullock. Gary was a 1970 graduate of Crawfordsville High School. He worked for the Norfolk Southern Railroad retiring in 2012. Gary enjoyed going...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Full Scale Exercise

Crawfordsville High School become a different type of learning environment Wednesday as local emergency response departments participated in a full scale active shooter exercise. The exercise involved about 100 participants and was conducted solely for practice and planning. The scenario for the exercise was that during school hours in mid-May,...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Easy as Pi: Math Literacy at the library

Need to brush up on your math skills for a new job? Have major math anxiety? Love math and want to explore new books on the topic? No matter where you are on the math love/hate scale, Crawfordsville District Public Library has prime resources — many with titles on the punny side — to assist with math literacy.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

IU Kokomo salutes May graduates

KOKOMO — Three hundred forty Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in May 2022. The graduates represent 28 Indiana counties and six states. Area graduates include:. • Tamara Louise Montgomery of Crawfordsville earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration. • Adam Rylee Voils of Jamestown earned a...
KOKOMO, IN
Journal Review

Local MIBOR awards three scholarships

The Montgomery County Division of MIBOR awarded scholarships to three local high school graduates. One graduating senior from each county high school was selected to receive $500 towards their education expenses. Criteria for the Montgomery County Division of MIBOR Scholarship were: submission of an academic transcript, list of extracurricular activities and completion of two essays describing themselves and responding to the statement: “Be the change you wish to see in Montgomery County.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Maple Grove Extension Homemakers

The Maple Grove Homemakers met at 12:30 p.m. June 20 at the New Richmond Community Center with 12 members present, and our guest speakers Sandy Brown and Tricia Herr. This was a pitch-in luncheon and there was a lot of good food. President Sandra Lightle led us in the Pledge to the American Flag, Christian Flag, Creed and Mission Statement. Our inspiration was given by Minnie Howard and she reminded us that there are a lot of mean things that go on around us, however, there are still a lot of good people in our area to help you when the need arises.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Pierce graduates from Lakeview College of Nursing

DANVILLE, Illinois — Bailey Pierce of Covington was recently recognized for graduating from Lakeview College of Nursing. She earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Danville location. Pierce is a 2008 graduate of Armstrong Potomac High School in Armstrong, Illinois. She graduated from Parkland...
DANVILLE, IL
Journal Review

Local Record: June 29, 2022

• Drug/drug paraphernalia found in the 700 block of East Franklin Street — 4:29 p.m. • Animal bite at Woodlawn Plaza and East Pike Street —4:52 p.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 400 block of South Grace Avenue — 4:58 p.m. • Sex crime in the 2000...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Southmont FFA

The Southmont FFA Chapter traveled June 13-16 to the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis to attend the 93rd Indiana State FFA Convention. During the convention students were able to listen to motivational speeches from both state and national FFA officers, attend award sessions, serve as delegates and attend leadership workshops. Students also had the chance to meet other FFA members from across the state and visit with numerous agricultural businesses and colleges.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Two good friends and one great county rivalry

It was argubaly the most exciting boys golf season in recent memory this past spring. Crawfordsville and Southmont went toe to toe at seemingly every meet they met up at. The two county rivals first met up at the Danville Invite and each tied one another by each shooting a 349. The Athenians would get the better of the Mounties at the Southmont Invite by six strokes as the two schools took the top two spots. Fast forward to the Sagamore Conference meet at Rocky Ridge and it would be the same close battle with this time the Mounties edging out CHS by a single stroke for third. When the county chase title was on the line at the county meet the Athenians would best the Mounties by two strokes 347-349 to claim the county crown.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Pro-life rally planned for Saturday

Pro-life advocates will gather at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Pike Place in Crawfordsville for a rally to celebrate the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. The ruling, released last week overturns the 1973 case Roe v. Wade which replaced state laws protecting...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Miller to retire from Chase Bank

Angie Miller will retire from Chase Bank on Tuesday. Miller has been an integral part of the company for the last 38 years. Her contributions will always be valued and remembered. Her hard work, commitment and dedication are worthy of admiration. As a tribute, the company and her family are...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Traffic pattern for fireworks show stays the same

Fireworks watchers will follow the usual traffic pattern after Monday’s Independence Day celebration at Milligan Park. The traffic plan guides vehicles in both directions on South Boulevard and away from the park on Joe Allen Parkway, Danville Avenue and Elmore, Prospect and Payton streets. The plan was approved Wednesday by the Crawfordsville Board of Public Works and Safety.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

A historic hitter and a historic Mountie

Taylor Grino - SM Laine Schlicher - CHS. NEW MARKET — Southmont softball coach Dan Taylor, who knows a thing or two about softball, has called Macie Shirk “the most prolific hitter in school history”. Just a glance at Shirk’s numbers and you can see why she is more than worthy of that praise. After a stellar junior season with the Mounties, Shirk was set on having an even better senior season. To say she did that would be a major understatement. This season Shirk had a season that will go down in school history as probably the best offensive season ever. Along with her .535 batting average, she cranked 11 home runs and tallied 40 RBI’s while slugging 1.126 and having an OPS of 1.707.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Missing man has been found

Arthur Ash, the missing elderly Crawfordsville man, has been found and is currently being given a wellness check. Ash, who suffers from dementia and has mobility issues, was last seen Sunday night. His family reported him missing Monday. The Crawfordsville Police Department had been searching for him and provided this...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Commissioners table solar changes

After conducting a public hearing Monday, Montgomery County Commissioners tabled a proposed change to the county zoning ordinance concerning solar farm setbacks. The county planning commission presented the changes to commissioners with a favorable recommendation. However, after hearing interested persons speak in favor of and opposing the changes, commissioners decided it was best to get more information before making a determination.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN

