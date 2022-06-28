ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Senior Spotlight: Duffy pulling double duty at Army

NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost athletes would be thrilled to reach the division one...

www.news10.com

saratogaliving.com

Who Was the Real Abner Doubleday?

Cooperstown is home to only 1,730 people, but more than 300,000 journey to the tiny Otsego County village’s world-famous cultural attraction each year. In fact, Cooperstown” and “baseball” have become so connected—almost synonymous, in fact—that it’s rare to stop and think, “Why, exactly, is the National Baseball Hall of Fame in a tiny town in Upstate New York?” That’s a shame, because the answer is a whopper of a fairytale involving Ballston Spa native Abner Doubleday, who was inaccurately credited with a legacy more fantastical than he could have ever imagined.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Kellier visits family for first time in seven years

In 2015, Siena forward Jordan Kellier left his home country of Jamaica to pursue his basketball dreams. With that decision, came sacrifice. Seven years away from his family. Fast forward to this summer, that sacrifice culminated in a truly magical moment, a trip back home to see his loved ones, and rediscover his roots.
LOUDONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Syracuse hospital to be consolidated with St. Peter’s

Trinity Health, the owner of St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, is consolidating its leadership team with St. Peter's Hospital in Albany in an effort to save money. The administrative restructuring results in a regionalized hospital system and its senior-most leader is based in Albany.
SYRACUSE, NY
wamc.org

Groundbreaking held for HVCC North expansion in Malta

Officials broke ground Wednesday on Hudson Valley Community College’s STEM Education Center in Malta. HVCC’s STEM Education Center is part of the $12.5 million HVCC North project. The planned more-than-14,000-square foot center will be located next to the TEC-SMART Campus in Malta, just down the road from semiconductor...
MALTA, NY
speedsport.com

Fonda Hall Of Fame To Induct 4

FONDA, N.Y. — A.J. Romano, Tim Clemons, Steve Welch and car owner Jeff McWalker will be inducted into the Fonda Speedway Hall of Fame & Museum on July 2. The sixth annual Dedication to the Fonda Speedway Museum Award will be given to Alton and Carole Palmer and the Eagles Club 3846.
FONDA, NY
WNYT

Albany Med gets national accreditation for cancer care program

Albany Medical Center's cancer care program has earned national accreditation. To receive accreditation, the program must meet quality care standards, pass evaluations every three years and maintain levels of excellence for patient centered care. The Albany Med health system treats more than 6,300 patients every year for cancer. This recognition...
ALBANY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Hiker lost for days in Dix Range; hiker dies on Cascade

On June 22 at 9 a.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance in the Dix Range with the search for a 58-year-old from Singapore last heard from on June 19 at approximately 8 p.m. The hiker was communicating with his wife in Singapore while in New York for a week, but when she did not hear from him, she called for help.
NORTH HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ticonderoga cruise points at history from the water

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fort Ticonderoga has created a special program with Airbnb this summer. No, you can’t quite stay in the historic fort – but you can learn about it, and the northern New York community’s place in history, from aboard a replica 1920s-style tour boat on Lake Champlain.
TICONDEROGA, NY
VTDigger

AVP promotions announced at The Bank of Bennington

Bennington, VT – The Bank of Bennington is pleased to announce the promotions of Elizabeth Buckley to Assistant Vice President of Human Resources, Stephanie Dunn to Assistant Vice President of Accounting, Elizabeth LaPointe to Assistant Vice President of Retail Banking, and Tammy Trombley to Assistant Vice President of Loan Operations.
BENNINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Some residents forced to vacate Summit Towers in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several residents living at the Summit Towers in Schenectady have been forced to vacate their apartments the last few days. The temporary displacement comes as one side of the building has apparent exterior brick damage. Patricia Goodman, one of the residents who was ordered to vacate, voicing her frustration, “It’s difficult […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Tip on Greenwich boy missing since 2007 brings investigators to Troy

TROY - Nearly 15 years after Jaliek Rainwalker went missing, the search for him continued on Wednesday. Crews were out in Troy, searching for evidence that might lead them to the missing boy or the person responsible for his death. State police investigators searched 40 acres of a wooded preserve...
NEWS10 ABC

Spongy moths backing off around parts of Lake George

Over the last two months, anyone surrounded by a lot of trees in the North Country may have heard a telltale chorus similar to falling rain - even while the sky is clear and blue. Now - at least in some parts of the North Country - the telltale tune of the spongy moth caterpillar has gone silent.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police follow new leads in Jaliek Rainwalker case

New York State Police were searching near the Thompson Street Baseball Fields in Troy in regards to the disappearance of 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker. Rainwalker was last seen at a Washington County home on November 1, 2007, almost 15 years ago.
TROY, NY

