Tryon, NC

Arizona Ridge Riders win final PBR Team Series preseason stop in North Carolina

 2 days ago

TRYON, N.C. — At the final Professional Bull Riders Team Series preseason competition of the year, there was no team more dominant than the Arizona Ridge Riders....

Hot 97-5

North Dakota Mourns Passing Of Local Motor Sports Legend

On Monday, Danny Schatz passed away after a multi-year battle with cancer. The Schatz family has left a historic impression not just in the world of Midwestern race tracks but in the entire world of motorsports. Danny Schatz was a Sprint Car driver in the 1970s but it wasn't his skills behind the wheel that would impact the sport, it was what he created with his son Donny that would dominate racing for decades.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Steiner Brothers back in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One is the head coach for the United States Olympic team. The other is now coaching with the Gophers. They are the Steiner twins. Two guys on the short list of best wrestlers in the history of the capital city. This week, local boys and girls wrestlers are getting firsthand instruction from them.
BISMARCK, ND
Scoreboard: MCA Scholarships

Ralph Halverson: Lindsey Paulson, Belt; Bridger Polk, Great Falls. Frontier: Jenna Anderson, Sidney; Makayla Kombol, Melstone. MCA: Asa Jassen, Belt; Analise Migliaccio, U.S. Air Force Academy; Brenna Murnion, Jordan; Nathan Schraeder, Thompson Falls.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Dickinson girl named top Girl Scout cookie seller in ND, SD

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year, people look forward to Girl Scout cookie sales. A Dickinson girl says she sells the treats to bring smiles to people’s faces and to challenge herself. “I’ve got Girl Scout cookie donations for you,” said Ellisyn Ahmann, Dickinson. Ellisyn Ahmann interrupted...
DICKINSON, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Are Talks Still On For A New State Park South Of Bismarck?

The Missouri River is absolutely a real treasure. But getting close to it has always been a challenge. Back in 2001, there was a decent strip of sand down by River Road that I could take my daughter and her friends down to splash around. But by a river's very nature, it rises and falls year after year. Making access to the river pretty hit and miss. For over a decade now there have been talks of creating the first new North Dakota State Park in 25 years. The idea is to put it on around 300 acres south of Bismarck. KX News reports that the problem is the proximity of the park to the Missouri River Correctional Center.
BISMARCK, ND
county17.com

Basin Electric Power Cooperative welcomes incoming senior VP of human resources

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Miles McGrew on Aug. 1 will become the senior vice president of human resources at Basin Electric Power Cooperative. McGrew has more than 25 years of experience in human resources, international labor relations, mergers and acquisitions, operations with profit and loss responsibility and organization development and design, according to a Monday news release from the regional cooperative. McGrew has worked most recently as the vice president of human resources for Seaboard Triumph Foods, a Sioux City, Iowa company with about 2,200 employees.
GILLETTE, WY
kfgo.com

North Dakota Soybean Growers Association announces results of officer elections

The North Dakota Soybean Growers Association held officer elections during a recent Board of Directors meeting. NDSGA officers re-elected included President Kasey Bitz of LaMoure, Vice President Ryan Pederson of Rolette, Secretary Greg Gussiaas of Carrington and Treasurer Spencer Endrud of Buxton, North Dakota. Monte Peterson of Valley City and...
AGRICULTURE
#Pbr#The Arizona Ridge Riders
96-5 The Fox

Severe Weather Possible Across North Dakota Starting This PM

I don't know about your yard, but my lawn is starting to yellow and brown up. We could use a shot of rain in Bismarck Mandan and we have a chance this afternoon. Let's hope we see some raindrops today, unlike last Friday when beneficial rains formed all around us, but we didn't see a drop. Yep, I'm starting to think the Bismarck Bubble wants to play again.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

A BNSF railway car backlog hits North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., has been addressing a Burlington Northern and Santa Fe railway backlog in North Dakota. BNSF’s backlog in the Peace Garden State is at 2,752 cars, which is down 3,600 cars from last month. “Our farmers and ranchers need access to reliable...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

North Dakota Man Win’s The 2nd Largest Jackpot In States History

It's been said, in order to win big, you have to allow yourself to lose big. Maybe that's why I never win big. To be honest, I'm not much of a gambler. I'm the type of person who puts down $20 bucks at the Blackjack table and when that runs out, I'm done. When I play slots, I'm playing the nickel slots and not the $5 dollar slots. Maybe, that's why I never win the aforementioned "big".
LOTTERY
sayanythingblog.com

North Dakota might not have an abortion ban without the Democratic-NPL

MINOT, N.D. — When a draft of the Supreme Court’s opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked earlier this year, the North Dakota Democratic-NPL was swift to condemn it. And they were positively hyperbolic about it. In an emailed statement, the party called it a “vile” and “damning”...
MINOT, ND
96-5 The Fox

Summer Outlook For North Dakota From Climate Prediction Center

North Dakota is officially out of the drought that plagued us the last two years. We sure paid the price last summer with the 90s and 100s temperatures for most of the summer. For those of you who love summers like that, this summer has been just a little different so far. Heck, we even had high temps in the 60s this past Saturday. That was unheard of last June.
valleynewslive.com

Season’s first case of West Nile reported in North Dakota

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus disease this season. The individual lives in Richland County and was not hospitalized. “This is the time of year when WNV activity increases, so it is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
96-5 The Fox

“North Dakota Nice” ( Unidentified Nice As Well )

** This was about a month ago, and I still find myself looking at our skies every night**. One of my favorite places to visit is always Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page - just checking in to see what is happening and one of the first posts I spotted was from Benjamin Achtenberg ( this post was time-stamped at 12:47 pm yesterday ) - a series of pictures and a simple question from "Anybody notice a strange glow in the sky couple nights ago at around 1 in the morning" I have to admit it caught my attention right away. Here are some of his pics:
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Submerged vehicle fished out of Alkaline Lake

KIDDER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Nobody was hurt in a crash that resulted in the North Dakota Highway Patrol pulling a submerged vehicle out of Alkaline Lake Tuesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday, 45-year-old Shannon Lang of Tappen was traveling on 40th Ave SE in Kidder County, which passes near Alkaline Lake. Lang failed to negotiate a curve and her vehicle entered the south portion of the lake. Lang was able to escape from the vehicle and law enforcement was contacted.
KIDDER COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Increase in pets being relinquished to shelters in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With inflation increasing the cost of owning a pet, animal shelters and rescues in North Dakota are seeing a jump in pets being given up or abandoned. Central Dakota Humane Society is just one of the agencies reporting a higher number of pets to care for this summer.
BISMARCK, ND

