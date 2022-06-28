Arizona Ridge Riders win final PBR Team Series preseason stop in North Carolina

The Missouri River is absolutely a real treasure. But getting close to it has always been a challenge. Back in 2001, there was a decent strip of sand down by River Road that I could take my daughter and her friends down to splash around. But by a river's very nature, it rises and falls year after year. Making access to the river pretty hit and miss. For over a decade now there have been talks of creating the first new North Dakota State Park in 25 years. The idea is to put it on around 300 acres south of Bismarck. KX News reports that the problem is the proximity of the park to the Missouri River Correctional Center.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO