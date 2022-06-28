Arizona Ridge Riders win final PBR Team Series preseason stop in North Carolina

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Miles McGrew on Aug. 1 will become the senior vice president of human resources at Basin Electric Power Cooperative. McGrew has more than 25 years of experience in human resources, international labor relations, mergers and acquisitions, operations with profit and loss responsibility and organization development and design, according to a Monday news release from the regional cooperative. McGrew has worked most recently as the vice president of human resources for Seaboard Triumph Foods, a Sioux City, Iowa company with about 2,200 employees.
